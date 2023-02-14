INVERNESS — Day two of the INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals at Citrus County Speedway saw multiple back-to-back wins throughout the Bandolero and Legend Cars divisions.
In a repeat showing from Monday’s Charger Legends event, Austin Bloodworth held off Anastasia Markovic for the second time.
“I paid no attention,” Bloodworth said to the pressure Markovic put on the eventual winner. “I knew that what I had to do most, I had to do.”
Bloodworth was able to keep Markovic to a second-place finish ahead of Karter Beattie, Cameron White and Josh Lowe.
Gerald White III took his first career win in the Beginner Bandolero division after Monday’s winner, Brexton Busch, was spun by Harley Johnson in turn No. 2 just after the pair took the white flag.
The race, which saw two lengthy red flags, was completed under caution with White the winner.
“When I saw them get together, I was really excited,” White said from victory lane.
After thanking the fans that were in attendance White said, “This is my first ever Winter Nationals and I won on day two.”
Busch and Johnson were battling for the lead going into the final circuit when, Johnson lost control out of Turn No. 4. Able to regroup, Johnson pulled to Busch’s rear deck lid and tagged Busch from the rear to bring out the caution.
The field continued on to the checkered flag with White the victor over Bryson Nichols, Jay Hemenway, Matt Hodges and Camden Truett, respectively. Hemenway was later disqualified for not going to the mandatory post-race technical inspection which added Evan Johnson to the tail end of the top five.
Cameron Bolin led the way to the Pro Legends finish ahead of his only contender Landen Lewis. Lewis was able to keep Bolin from sweeping the event after a multi-lap battle but lost the spot to Bolin several laps before the checkered flag. Jensen Jorgensen followed in third, Donavan Strauss fourth, Joel Smith fifth.
Jackson Denton held off Cooper Gaul to take the Young Lions Legend feature. Max Reaves followed the pair the entire race and finished third for his efforts. Garrett Erwin and Ayden Christensen rounded out the top five, respectively.
Jadan Bowling briefly battled side-by-side with George Phillips but was able hold Phillips off to win the Semi Pro Legends feature. The field, that went three-wide multiple times, was forced to a single-file, green-white-checkered finish.
Citrus County Speedway’s track Legends Car champion, Shawn English, finished third. Sam Mazzo was fourth, Sean McElearney fifth.
In Bandolero Bandits, Lane Christensen improved over Monday’s eighth-place performance and won Tuesday’s 20-lap event. Christensen led from the start and only allowed one lead change after a side-by-side battle with Colt Johnson for the position.
In the end, Christensen drove away from Johnson for the win. Wyatt Coffey was third. Jack Smith and Monday’s race winner Laquan McCoy rounded out the top five, respectively.
The INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals continues Wednesday with a full slate of race actions including Beginner Bandos, Chargers, Bandits, Masters, Pro, Outlaw, Young Lion and Semi-Pro. Daily rotations are subject to change and include any needed B-main 10-lap races.
The five-day event has featured the nations’ top drivers competing on the quarter-mile asphalt oval in both Legend Cars and Bandolero divisions.
Qualifying will take place at the completion of the 9:30 a.m. practice session with race action set for 12:30 p.m.
Citrus County Speedway’s main grandstand gates will open at 11 a.m. Gate admission is $15 per day, or $60 for a pass that is good for the entire week. Concession stand will be open.
2023 INEX Winter Nationals
Citrus County Speedway in Inverness
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
Official Finishes
BANDOLERO DIVISIONS
BANDOLERO BANDIT
17 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 46-Lane Christensen [1]; 2. 24-Colt Johnson [3]; 3. 2-Wyatt Coffey [4]; 4. 9S-Jack Smith [12]; 5. 26-Laquan McCoy [6]; 6. 22-Bentley Thompson [2]; 7. 38L-Billy Lee [10]; 8. 3-Levi Morrow [7]; 9. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti [13]; 10. 9-Carson Sherman [15]; 11. 13-Luka Dib [14]; 12. 18-Matthew Laprade [11]; 13. 37-Carson Cauble [9]; 14. 88-Grayson Ikard [17]; 15. 11-Bryson Carlbert [8]; 16. 04J-James Monolo [16]; 17. 14-Parker Davis [5]. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 46-Lane Christensen, 00:16.005 [3]; 2. 22-Bentley Thompson, 00:16.049 [17]; 3. 24-Colt Johnson, 00:16.073 [8]; 4. 2-Wyatt Coffey, 00:16.204 [4]; 5. 14-Parker Davis, 00:16.215 [5]; 6. 26-Laquan McCoy, 00:16.291 [12]; 7. 3-Levi Morrow, 00:16.307 [14]; 8. 11-Bryson Carlbert, 00:16.330 [1]; 9. 37-Carson Cauble, 00:16.343 [2]; 10. 38L-Billy Lee, 00:16.385 [10]; 11. 18-Matthew Laprade, 00:16.413 [9]; 12. 9S-Jack Smith, 00:16.433 [16]; 13. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti, 00:16.738 [11]; 14. 13-Luka Dib, 00:16.989 [6]; 15. 9-Carson Sherman, 00:17.098 [15]; 16. 04J-James Monolo, 00:17.098 [13]; 17. (DNS) 88-Grayson Ikard, 00:17.098.
BANDOLERO OUTLAW
20 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 8-Jayden Johnson [2]; 2. 2M-Killian McMann [8]; 3. 24-Ayden Christensen [1]; 4. 38-Emma Britt [3]; 5. 15-Alison Johnson [4]; 6. 9-TJ Moon [7]; 7. 78-Atley Wiese [12]; 8. 8E-Carter Erickson [16]; 9. 35-Owen Zacharias [10]; 10. 88-Cohen Henze [5]; 11. 97-Daniel Vandenburg [14]; 12. 68-Wyatt Dent [6]; 13. 21-Sarah Whitesell [15]; 14. 33-Cullen O'Connor [13]; 15. 000-Lincoln Johnson [11]; 16. 41-Mandi Lee [17]; 17. 24B-Bryson Brinkley [9]; 18. 2-Lily Whynot [18]; 19. 17-Ben Morabito [19]; 20. (DNS) 31-Darren Krantz Jr. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24-Ayden Christensen, 00:15.904 [3]; 2. 8-Jayden Johnson, 00:15.911 [8]; 3. 38-Emma Britt, 00:15.925 [2]; 4. 15-Alison Johnson, 00:16.043 [7]; 5. 88-Cohen Henze, 00:16.076 [6]; 6. 68-Wyatt Dent, 00:16.115 [4]; 7. 9-TJ Moon, 00:16.121 [13]; 8. 2M-Killian McMann, 00:16.147 [12]; 9. 24B-Bryson Brinkley, 00:16.254 [1]; 10. 35-Owen Zacharias, 00:16.351 [20]; 11. 000-Lincoln Johnson, 00:16.411 [9]; 12. 78-Atley Wiese, 00:16.432 [19]; 13. 33-Cullen O'Connor, 00:16.540 [15]; 14. 97-Daniel Vandenburg, 00:16.594 [16]; 15. 21-Sarah Whitesell, 00:16.715 [17]; 16. 8E-Carter Erickson, 00:16.805 [5]; 17. 41-Mandi Lee, 00:16.904 [11]; 18. 2-Lily Whynot, 00:17.899 [18]; 19. 17-Ben Morabito, 00:17.899 [14]; 20. (DNS) 31-Darren Krantz Jr, 00:17.899.
BEGINNER BANDOLERO
14 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1X-Gerald White III [4]; 2. 80-Bryson Nichols [5]; 3. 16-Matt Hodges [6]; 4. T2-Camden Truett [7]; 5. 66-Evan Johnson [3]; 6. 54-Brexton Busch [1]; 7. 7-Harley Johnson [2]; 8. 18-Michael Mazzagatti [10]; 9. 5-Corbin Cannon [12]; 10. 5F-Christopher Flynn [9]; 11. 75J-Allee Johnson [11]; 12. (DNS) 8X-Addison Martinez; 13. (DNS) 83-Hudson Ruff; 14. (DQ) 75-Jay Hemenway [8]. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 54-Brexton Busch, 00:17.067 [1]; 2. 7-Harley Johnson, 00:17.109 [8]; 3. 66-Evan Johnson, 00:17.191 [7]; 4. 1X-Gerald White III, 00:17.499 [14]; 5. 80-Bryson Nichols, 00:17.536 [11]; 6. 16-Matt Hodges, 00:17.800 [5]; 7. T2-Camden Truett, 00:17.808 [13]; 8. 75-Jay Hemenway, 00:18.141 [4]; 9. 5F-Christopher Flynn, 00:18.167 [3]; 10. 18-Michael Mazzagatti, 00:18.356 [10]; 11. 75J-Allee Johnson, 00:18.409 [6]; 12. 5-Corbin Cannon, 00:18.575 [2]; 13. (DNS) 8X-Addison Martinez, 00:18.575; 14. (DNS) 83-Hudson Ruff, 00:18.575.
LEGEND CARS DIVISIONS
MASTERS LEGENDS
25 entries A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 21M-Josh Mullins [2]; 2. 77-Robbie Woodall [3]; 3. 40-Brian Weimer [7]; 4. 57-Kevin Foisy [1]; 5. 93-Kevin Rollins [5]; 6. 66-Daryl Mahar [10]; 7. 5M-Brandon Mckenzie [21]; 8. 24-Ray Fitzgerald [4]; 9. 19-John Robbins [12]; 10. 77B-Darrell Buckingham [6]; 11. 5-Brandin Wrisley [8]; 12. 2-Jim Sylvester [9]; 13. 08-Steve Gareau [15]; 14. 87-Mike Mazzagatti [17]; 15. 2B-Chris Byerly [14]; 16. 19D-Donald McCormick [16]; 17. 15-Scott Kinsman [18]; 18. 10-Rob Alestock [19]; 19. 31-Giles Martin [11]; 20. 57H-Scott Heintz [20]; 21. (DNS) 9-Corey Crisafulli; 22. (DNS) 78-Andy James; 23. (DNS) H2O-Doug Stevens; 24. (DNS) 09- Michael Van Houten Jr; 25. (DNS) 2V-Brad Vanhouton. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 57-Kevin Foisy, 00:15.114 [6]; 2. 21M-Josh Mullins, 00:15.134 [16]; 3. 77-Robbie Woodall, 00:15.143 [24]; 4. 24-Ray Fitzgerald, 00:15.223 [5]; 5. 93-Kevin Rollins, 00:15.225 [18]; 6. 77B-Darrell Buckingham, 00:15.226 [2]; 7. 40-Brian Weimer, 00:15.230 [23]; 8. 5-Brandin Wrisley, 00:15.323 [25]; 9. 2-Jim Sylvester, 00:15.383 [20]; 10. 66-Daryl Mahar, 00:15.407 [11]; 11. 31-Giles Martin, 00:15.454 [12]; 12. 19-John Robbins, 00:15.485 [17]; 13. 09-Michael Van Houten Jr, 00:15.499 [21]; 14. 2B-Chris Byerly, 00:15.538 [3]; 15. 08-Steve Gareau, 00:15.549 [7]; 16. 19D-Donald McCormick, 00:15.714 [14]; 17. 87-Mike Mazzagatti, 00:15.836 [13]; 18. 15-Scott Kinsman, 00:15.848 [10]; 19. 10-Rob Alestock, 00:16.015 [1]; 20. 57H-Scott Heintz, 00:16.124 [8]; 21. 5M-Brandon Mckenzie, 00:16.124 [15]; 22. (DNS) 9-Corey Crisafulli, 00:16.124; 23. (DNS) 78-Andy James, 00:16.124; 24. (DNS) H2O-Doug Stevens, 00:16.124; 25. (DNS) 2V-Brad Vanhouton, 00:16.124.
PRO LEGENDS
24 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 88-Cameron Bolin[3]; 2. 62-Landen Lewis[1]; 3. 32-Jensen Jorgensen[5]; 4. 51-Donovan Strauss[10]; 5. 24-Joel Smith[4]; 6. 5-Garrett Gumm[6]; 7. 72-Nick Woodall[7]; 8. 1-Alex McCollum[18]; 9. 22-Gianni Esposito[14]; 10. 77-Jason Alder[13]; 11. 28R-Landon Rapp[2]; 12. 2-Austin Thompson[8]; 13. 56-Ethan Norfleet[9]; 14. 78-Colton Crocker[17]; 15. 8-Colin Stocker[20]; 16. 45-Jacob Bradley[16]; 17. 4NH-Thomas Everson[15]; 18. 84-Xavier King[21]; 19. 46-Kaleb Bradley[22]; 20. B1-Brenton Irving[19]; 21. 7-Tristan McKee[12]; 22. 16-Josh Speas[11]; 23. (DNS) 84B-Kyle Beattie; 24. (DNS) 00-Gavin Graham. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 62-Landen Lewis, 00:14.943[14]; 2. 28R-Landon Rapp, 00:14.951[18]; 3. 88-Cameron Bolin, 00:14.957[3]; 4. 24-Joel Smith, 00:14.977[19]; 5. 32-Jensen Jorgensen, 00:14.987[12]; 6. 5-Garrett Gumm, 00:15.022[10]; 7. 72-Nick Woodall, 00:15.035[24]; 8. 2-Austin Thompson, 00:15.056[23]; 9. 56-Ethan Norfleet, 00:15.075[17]; 10. 51-Donovan Strauss, 00:15.085[22]; 11. 16-Josh Speas, 00:15.089[20]; 12. 7-Tristan McKee, 00:15.113[16]; 13. 77-Jason Alder, 00:15.147[1]; 14. 22-Gianni Esposito, 00:15.147[7]; 15. 4NH-Thomas Everson, 00:15.159[8]; 16. 45-Jacob Bradley, 00:15.161[4]; 17. 78-Colton Crocker, 00:15.200[6]; 18. 1-Alex McCollum, 00:15.207[15]; 19. B1-Brenton Irving, 00:15.223[11]; 20. 8-Colin Stocker, 00:15.294[21]; 21. 84-Xavier King, 00:15.324[13]; 22. 46-Kaleb Bradley, 00:15.392[5]; 23. (DNS) 00-Gavin Graham, 00:15.392; 24. (DQ) 84B-Kyle Beattie, 00:15.299[2].
SEMI PRO LEGENDS
31 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 77-Jadan Bowling; 2. 55-George Phillips; 3. 60-Shawn English; 4. 31M-Sam Mazzo; 5. 98-Sean McElearney; 6. 08-Carson Haislip; 7. 9C-Michael Crafton; 8. 8-Trevor Wester; 9. 9-Jackson Reynolds; 10. 01-Brody Gunter; 11. 04-Cameron Murray; 12. 71-Nick Morabito; 13. 9V-Chase VanHouten; 14. 9W-Sterling Wrisley; 15. 22-Taylor Corum; 16. 5X-Jesse Martinez; 17. 4-Preston Wrisley; 18. 0-Jerrod Holle; 19. 64T-Tyler Ledbetter; 20. 72-Luke Yarbrough; 21. 81-Karlin Ray; 22. 64-Lucas Vera; 23. 66-Owen Mahar; 24. 17-Mason Lastra. B FEATURE 1 (12 Laps): 1. 81-Karlin Ray[1]; 2. 9C-Michael Crafton[3]; 3. 01-Brody Gunter[6]; 4. 4-Preston Wrisley[4]; 5. 84-Noah Healey[2]; 6. 51J-Josh Inglis[5]; 7. 96-John Palmer Pisle[8]; 8. 316-Adam Walker[9]; 9. 26-JT Poole[7]; 10. (DNS) 51-Leroy Kimball; 11. (DNS) 18-Chris Kuhn. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 17-Mason Lastra, 00:14.917[12]; 2. 55-George Phillips, 00:15.063[20]; 3. 60-Shawn English, 00:15.063[4]; 4. 77-Jadan Bowling, 00:15.085[1]; 5. 8-Trevor Wester, 00:15.107[28]; 6. 0-Jerrod Holle, 00:15.126[8]; 7. 5X-Jesse Martinez, 00:15.132[15]; 8. 64-Lucas Vera, 00:15.150[26]; 9. 66-Owen Mahar, 00:15.154[14]; 10. 98-Sean McElearney, 00:15.159[17]; 11. 72-Luke Yarbrough, 00:15.166[31]; 12. 22-Taylor Corum, 00:15.185[2]; 13. 08-Carson Haislip, 00:15.188[6]; 14. 04-Cameron Murray, 00:15.195[19]; 15. 31M-Sam Mazzo, 00:15.199[16]; 16. 9W-Sterling Wrisley, 00:15.221[30]; 17. 9-Jackson Reynolds, 00:15.228[24]; 18. 9V-Chase VanHouten, 00:15.254[25]; 19. 71-Nick Morabito, 00:15.254[18]; 20. 64T-Tyler Ledbetter, 00:15.277[13]; 21. 81-Karlin Ray, 00:15.287[23]; 22. 84-Noah Healey, 00:15.298[7]; 23. 9C-Michael Crafton, 00:15.308[3]; 24. 4-Preston Wrisley, 00:15.313[29]; 25. 51J-Josh Inglis, 00:15.340[9]; 26. 01-Brody Gunter, 00:15.401[5]; 27. 26-JT Poole, 00:15.525[22]; 28. 96-John Palmer Pisle, 00:15.682[21]; 29. 316-Adam Walker, 00:15.953[27]; 30. (DNS) 51-Leroy Kimball, 00:15.953; 31. (DNS) 18-Chris Kuhn, 00:15.953
YOUNG LION LEGENDS
20 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 124-Jackson Denton [3]; 2. 8-Cooper Gaul [2]; 3. 88-Max Reaves [1]; 4. 9-Garrett Erwin [8]; 5. 24-Ayden Christensen [13]; 6. 79-Neal Dulin [12]; 7. 95-London McKenzie [11]; 8. 21-Nathan Lyons [7]; 9. 29-Cole Robie [9]; 10. 23-Beckham Malone [6]; 11. 93-Aidan Walker [20]; 12. 81-Hunter Jordan [4]; 13. 25-Gage Gilby [5]; 14. 62-Keelan Harvick [15]; 15. 36-Ty Fredrickson [14]; 16. 10-Kevin Davis [19]; 17. 97-Isaac Kitzmiller [17]; 18. 18-Alex Meggs [16]; 19. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse [18]; 20. 31-Darren Krantz Jr [10]. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 88-Max Reaves, 00:15.064 [18]; 2. 8-Cooper Gaul, 00:15.081 [8]; 3. 124-Jackson Denton, 00:15.108 [4]; 4. 81-Hunter Jordan, 00:15.132 [11]; 5. 25-Gage Gilby, 00:15.134 [9]; 6. 23-Beckham Malone, 00:15.153 [15]; 7. 21-Nathan Lyons, 00:15.177 [14]; 8. 9-Garrett Erwin, 00:15.178 [6]; 9. 29-Cole Robie, 00:15.190 [19]; 10. 31-Darren Krantz Jr, 00:15.213 [13]; 11. 95-London McKenzie, 00:15.225 [16]; 12. 79-Neal Dulin, 00:15.227 [5]; 13. 24-Ayden Christensen, 00:15.227 [2]; 14. 36-Ty Fredrickson, 00:15.238 [7]; 15. 62-Keelan Harvick, 00:15.250 [10]; 16. 18-Alex Meggs, 00:15.269 [17]; 17. 97-Isaac Kitzmiller, 00:15.277 [12]; 18. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse, 00:15.369 [1]; 19. 10-Kevin Davis, 00:15.406 [3]; 20. 93-Aidan Walker, 00:15.409 [20].
CHARGER LEGENDS
23 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 24-Austin Bloodworth [1]; 2. 87-Anastasia Markovic [4]; 3. 1X-Cameron White [7]; 4. 23-Josh Lowe [8]; 5. 88J-Joseph Viverito [2]; 6. 88-Phoenyx Kimball [14]; 7. 78-Gracie Crocker [11]; 8. 99-Spencer Bradshaw [9]; 9. 75-Makenna Crocker [15]; 10. 1-Austin Harrison [10]; 11. 20-Evan McKnight [3]; 12. 33-Clayton Bohanon [19]; 13. 51K-Aiden King [17]; 14. 51-Raven Kimball [16]; 15. 25-Nate Morris [18]; 16. 13-Ayden Brockhouse [21]; 17. 06-Olivia Murray [6]; 18. 9-Abi Johnson [13]; 19. 4-Katelyn Hicks [12]; 20. 29-Kendall VanHouten [20]; 21. (DNS) 08-Noah Haislip; 22. (DNS) 84-Brandon Montgomery; 23. (DQ) 7-Karter Beattie [5]. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24-Austin Bloodworth, 00:15.117 [2]; 2. 88J-Joseph Viverito, 00:15.176 [22]; 3. 20-Evan McKnight, 00:15.176 [17]; 4. 87-Anastasia Markovic, 00:15.179 [16]; 5. 7-Karter Beattie, 00:15.263 [1]; 6. 06-Olivia Murray, 00:15.273 [20]; 7. 1X-Cameron White, 00:15.309 [23]; 8. 23-Josh Lowe, 00:15.327 [15]; 9. 99-Spencer Bradshaw, 00:15.358 [4]; 10. 1-Austin Harrison, 00:15.365 [9]; 11. 78-Gracie Crocker, 00:15.371 [6]; 12. 4-Katelyn Hicks, 00:15.414 [10]; 13. 9-Abi Johnson, 00:15.427 [11]; 14. 88-Phoenyx Kimball, 00:15.465 [12]; 15. 75-Makenna Crocker, 00:15.559 [7]; 16. 51-Raven Kimball, 00:15.632 [13]; 17. 51K-Aiden King, 00:15.679 [14]; 18. 25-Nate Morris, 00:15.788 [19]; 19. 33-Clayton Bohanon, 00:15.942 [3]; 20. 29-Kendall VanHouten, 00:16.442 [21]; 21. (DNS) 08-Noah Haislip, 00:16.442; 22. (DNS) 84-Brandon Montgomery, 00:16.442; 23. (DQ) 13-Ayden Brockhouse, 00:15.434 [5].
