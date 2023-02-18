INVERNESS — In a week that saw drivers from across the country take on Citrus County Speedway for a chance to claim a national title, Austin Bloodworth was the only driver to sweep the week with five feature wins in the Charger division.
“I just did what I had to do,” Bloodworth said of his performance. “My dad told me, ‘If I went to my limit, I’d win.’”
And that’s exactly what the 11-year-old driver did.
Bloodworth swept the Charger division after beating Anastasia Markovic for the fifth and final time Friday. Rounding out the top five in feature action were Joseph Viverito, Cameron White and Evan McKnight.
“Sometimes when I looked in my mirror I would be focused on what was behind me and not through the windshield,” he said of his toughest contender.
Markovic ended the week second overall with four top-three finishes for the week.
“This is a once in a lifetime thing,” Bloodworth said of winning all five events in his division.
Bloodworth will move on to the Young Lion division when he competes next at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
“It’ll be harder because you’ve got faster people,” he said of the move to the higher level division.
Brexton Busch took the Beginner Bando championship after posting his third win of the week over Evan Johnson, Bryson Nichols, Matt Hodges and Alee Johnson. Gerald White III, the division's only other winner, pulled out of the final feature event after one lap and finished the week runner-up.
Maston Lastra came off the Semi-Pro Legends pole and powered to an uncontested feature win over Carson Haislip. Shawn English held of Jadan Bowling for third. George Phillips was fifth.
Despite taking his third win, Lastra finished second to Haislip’s strong week in the championship standings.
Ben Morabito landed the final Bandolero Outlaw victory after beating Jayden Johnson to the stripe and keeping the eventual division champion from a clean sweep. Ayden Christensen, Cohen Henze and Killian McMann rounded out the top five.
Only 10 points separated Young Lion leader Garrett Erwin, Gage Cooper and Cooper Gaul in the race for the Young Lion Legends championship with Jackson Denton looking to upset the top three with a strong performance on the final day.
In the end it was Gage Gilby by two over Erwin for the championship title after Gilby finished second to Max Reaves in feature action.
In that race, Reaves won a three-car battle for the feature win after taking the top spot from Gaul. The pair would battle side-by-side and trade positions twice before the race ended with Reaves in victory lane. Gilby passed Gaul for second. Garrett Erwin and London McKenzie rounded out the top five.
In the closest contest going into the final race, Wyatt Coffee took the championship title after he won the final Bandolero Bandit event over Laquan McCoy, Bryson Carlbert, Chloe Mazzagatti and Parker Davis. Colt Johnson, who led the division by one point going into the final event, finished the feature seventh.
Josh Mullins fell to Robbie Woodall in the final Masters feature after dealing with brake issues early on in the event. Woodall came off the pole to lead the event to the finish with Mullins second, Kevin Rollins third, Darrell Buckingham fourth and Daryl Mahar fifth.
Despite losing to what Mullins classified as one of the “greats” in the Masters division, Mullins finished on top of the division with four wins.
Joel Smith found victory lane in the Pro division after beating Ethan Norfleet by 0.876 seconds. Jensen Jorgensen, division champion Donovan Strauss and Landon Rapp rounded out the top five, respectively.
In all, 182 of the over 200 registered drivers competed in the 2023 INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals. They came from over 22 states, and throughout Canada including New Brunswick, Ontario, Alberta, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, to compete in the first national event of the 2023 season.
INEX LEGEND CARS WINTER NATIONALS
Citrus County Speedway
Friday, Feb. 17, 2023
Official Results
BANDOLERO DIVISION
BANDOLERO BANDIT
17 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 2-Wyatt Coffey [1]; 2. 26-Laquan McCoy [6]; 3. 11-Bryson Carlbert [3]; 4. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti [12]; 5. 14-Parker Davis [10]; 6. 9S-Jack Smith [9]; 7. 24-Colt Johnson [5]; 8. 88-Grayson Ikard [16]; 9. 9-Carson Sherman [13]; 10. 22-Bentley Thompson [4]; 11. 46-Lane Christensen [2]; 12. 13-Luka Dib [15]; 13. 3-Levi Morrow [8]; 14. 37-Carson Cauble [17]; 15. 04J-James Monolo [11]; 16. 18-Matthew Laprade [14]; 17. 38L-Billy Lee [7]. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 2-Wyatt Coffey, 00:15.876 [4]; 2. 46-Lane Christensen, 00:15.981 [3]; 3. 11-Bryson Carlbert, 00:16.022 [1]; 4. 22-Bentley Thompson, 00:16.042 [17]; 5. 24-Colt Johnson, 00:16.057 [8]; 6. 26-Laquan McCoy, 00:16.205 [12]; 7. 38L-Billy Lee, 00:16.243 [10]; 8. 3-Levi Morrow, 00:16.371 [14]; 9. 9S-Jack Smith, 00:16.385 [16]; 10. 14-Parker Davis, 00:16.478 [5]; 11. 04J-James Monolo, 00:16.510 [13]; 12. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti, 00:16.581 [11]; 13. 9-Carson Sherman, 00:16.609 [15]; 14. 18-Matthew Laprade, 00:16.629 [9]; 15. 13-Luka Dib, 00:16.899 [6]; 16. 88-Grayson Ikard, 00:17.016 [7]; 17. (DQ) 37-Carson Cauble, 00:16.141 [2].
BANDOLERO OUTLAW
20 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 17-Ben Morabito [3]; 2. 8-Jayden Johnson [1]; 3. 24-Ayden Christensen [5]; 4. 88-Cohen Henze [6]; 5. 2M-Killian McMann [2]; 6. 24B-Bryson Brinkley [14]; 7. 38-Emma Britt [4]; 8. 8E-Carter Erickson [7]; 9. 78-Atley Wiese [8]; 10. 33-Cullen O'Connor [15]; 11. 15-Alison Johnson [13]; 12. 000-Lincoln Johnson [19]; 13. 35-Owen Zacharias [12]; 14. 21-Sarah Whitesell [16]; 15. 9-TJ Moon [10]; 16. 97-Daniel Vandenburg [9]; 17. 41-Mandi Lee [17]; 18. 68-Wyatt Dent [11]; 19. 2-Lily Whynot [18]; 20. (DNS) 31-Darren Krantz Jr. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Jayden Johnson, 00:15.782 [8]; 2. 2M-Killian McMann, 00:15.888 [12]; 3. 17-Ben Morabito, 00:15.991 [14]; 4. 38-Emma Britt, 00:16.002 [2]; 5. 24-Ayden Christensen, 00:16.004 [3]; 6. 88-Cohen Henze, 00:16.078 [6]; 7. 8E-Carter Erickson, 00:16.115 [5]; 8. 78-Atley Wiese, 00:16.160 [19]; 9. 97-Daniel Vandenburg, 00:16.160 [16]; 10. 9-TJ Moon, 00:16.186 [13]; 11. 68-Wyatt Dent, 00:16.209 [4]; 12. 35-Owen Zacharias, 00:16.225 [20]; 13. 15-Alison Johnson, 00:16.228 [7]; 14. 24B-Bryson Brinkley, 00:16.267 [1]; 15. 33-Cullen O'Connor, 00:16.445 [15]; 16. 21-Sarah Whitesell, 00:16.609 [17]; 17. 41-Mandi Lee, 00:17.241 [11]; 18. 2-Lily Whynot, 00:17.249 [18]; 19. (DNS) 000-Lincoln Johnson, 00:17.249; 20. (DNS) 31-Darren Krantz Jr, 00:17.249.
BEGINNER BANDOLERO
15 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 54-Brexton Busch [2]; 2. 66-Evan Johnson [4]; 3. 80-Bryson Nichols [6]; 4. 16-Matt Hodges [3]; 5. 75J-Allee Johnson [7]; 6. 75-Jay Hemenway [9]; 7. 18-Michael Mazzagatti [12]; 8. 5F-Christopher Flynn [11]; 9. T2-Camden Truett [13]; 10. 38-Gerald White III [5]; 11. 7-Harley Johnson [1]; 12. 5-Corbin Cannon [10]; 13. (DNS) 8X-Addison Martinez; 14. (DNS) 9C-Roo Reaves; 15. (DNS) 83-Hudson Ruff. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 7-Harley Johnson, 00:16.564 [8]; 2. 54-Brexton Busch, 00:16.809 [1]; 3. 16-Matt Hodges, 00:16.980 [5]; 4. 66-Evan Johnson, 00:17.008 [7]; 5. 38-Gerald White III, 00:17.054 [15]; 6. 80-Bryson Nichols, 00:17.098 [11]; 7. 75J-Allee Johnson, 00:17.785 [6]; 8. 9C-Roo Reaves, 00:17.828 [12]; 9. 75-Jay Hemenway, 00:17.845 [4]; 10. 5-Corbin Cannon, 00:18.144 [2]; 11. 5F-Christopher Flynn, 00:18.145 [3]; 12. 18-Michael Mazzagatti, 00:18.269 [10]; 13. T2-Camden Truett, 00:18.737 [14]; 14. (DNS) 8X-Addison Martinez, 00:18.737; 15. (DNS) 83-Hudson Ruff, 00:18.737
LEGEND CARS DIVISION
MASTERS LEGENDS
27 entries: A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 77-Robbie Woodall [1]; 2. 21M-Josh Mullins [2]; 3. 93-Kevin Rollins [7]; 4. 77B-Darrell Buckingham [5]; 5. 66-Daryl Mahar [6]; 6. 57-Kevin Foisy [4]; 7. 84-Lee Jordan [3]; 8. 40-Brian Weimer [8]; 9. 5M-Brandon Mckenzie [11]; 10. 5-Brandin Wrisley [9]; 11. 19-John Robbins [10]; 12. 08B-Spencer Bragg [13]; 13. 31-Giles Martin [12]; 14. 08-Steve Gareau [16]; 15. 87-Mike Mazzagatti [14]; 16. 19D-Donald McCormick [17]; 17. 10-Rob Alestock [19]; 18. 15-Scott Kinsman [20]; 19. 09V-Brad Vanhouton [18]; 20. 24-Ray Fitzgerald [15]; 21. (DNS) 2B-Chris Byerly; 22. (DNS) 9-Corey Crisafulli; 23. (DNS) 57H-Scott Heintz; 24. (DNS) 78-Andy James; 25. (DNS) H2O-Doug Stevens; 26. (DNS) 2-Jim Sylvester; 27. (DNS) 09-Michael Van Houten Jr. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 77-Robbie Woodall, 00:15.109 [26]; 2. 21M-Josh Mullins, 00:15.113 [18]; 3. 84-Lee Jordan, 00:15.145 [11]; 4. 57-Kevin Foisy, 00:15.155 [7]; 5. 77B-Darrell Buckingham, 00:15.176 [3]; 6. 66-Daryl Mahar, 00:15.181 [13]; 7. 93-Kevin Rollins, 00:15.183 [20]; 8. 40-Brian Weimer, 00:15.185 [25]; 9. 5-Brandin Wrisley, 00:15.203 [27]; 10. 19-John Robbins, 00:15.268 [19]; 11. 5M-Brandon Mckenzie, 00:15.301 [17]; 12. 31-Giles Martin, 00:15.433 [14]; 13. 08B-Spencer Bragg, 00:15.471 [2]; 14. 87-Mike Mazzagatti, 00:15.499 [15]; 15. 24-Ray Fitzgerald, 00:15.574 [6]; 16. 08-Steve Gareau, 00:15.594 [8]; 17. 19D-Donald McCormick, 00:15.609 [16]; 18. 09V-Brad Vanhouton, 00:15.623 [24]; 19. 10-Rob Alestock, 00:15.948 [1]; 20. 15-Scott Kinsman, 00:16.095 [12]; 21. (DNS) 2B-Chris Byerly, 00:16.095; 22. (DNS) 9-Corey Crisafulli, 00:16.095; 23. (DNS) 57H-Scott Heintz, 00:16.095; 24. (DNS) 78-Andy James, 00:16.095; 25. (DNS) H2O-Doug Stevens, 00:16.095; 26. (DNS) 2-Jim Sylvester, 00:16.095; 27. (DNS) 09-Michael Van Houten Jr, 00:16.095.
PRO LEGENDS
25 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 24-Joel Smith [1]; 2. 56-Ethan Norfleet [3]; 3. 32-Jensen Jorgensen [8]; 4. 51-Donovan Strauss [2]; 5. 28R-Landon Rapp [5]; 6. 23-Tristan McKee [10]; 7. 1-Alex McCollum [9]; 8. 77-Jason Alder [11]; 9. 62-Landen Lewis [7]; 10. 5-Garrett Gumm [6]; 11. 72-Nick Woodall [4]; 12. 8-Colin Stocker [12]; 13. 78-Colton Crocker [14]; 14. 45-Jacob Bradley [13]; 15. 84-Xavier King [15]; 16. (DNS) 57-Bryce Applegate; 17. (DNS) 84B-Kyle Beattie; 18. (DNS) 88-Cameron Bolin; 19. (DNS) 46-Kaleb Bradley; 20. (DNS) 22-Gianni Esposito; 21. (DNS) 4NH-Thomas Everson; 22. (DNS) 00-Gavin Graham; 23. (DNS) B1-Brenton Irving; 24. (DNS) 16-Josh Speas; 25. (DNS) 2-Austin Thompson. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24-Joel Smith, 00:14.950 [20]; 2. 51-Donovan Strauss, 00:15.011 [23]; 3. 56-Ethan Norfleet, 00:15.044 [18]; 4. 72-Nick Woodall, 00:15.086 [25]; 5. 28R-Landon Rapp, 00:15.088 [19]; 6. 5-Garrett Gumm, 00:15.093 [11]; 7. 62-Landen Lewis, 00:15.100 [15]; 8. 32-Jensen Jorgensen, 00:15.107 [13]; 9. 1-Alex McCollum, 00:15.119 [16]; 10. 23-Tristan McKee, 00:15.130 [17]; 11. 77-Jason Alder, 00:15.142 [1]; 12. 8-Colin Stocker, 00:15.210 [22]; 13. 45-Jacob Bradley, 00:15.216 [5]; 14. 78-Colton Crocker, 00:15.282 [7]; 15. 84-Xavier King, 00:15.537 [14]; 16. (DNS) 57-Bryce Applegate, 00:15.537; 17. (DNS) 84B-Kyle Beattie, 00:15.537; 18. (DNS) 88-Cameron Bolin, 00:15.537; 19. (DNS) 46-Kaleb Bradley, 00:15.537; 20. (DNS) 22-Gianni Esposito, 00:15.537; 21. (DNS) 4NH-Thomas Everson, 00:15.537; 22. (DNS) 00-Gavin Graham, 00:15.537; 23. (DNS) B1-Brenton Irving, 00:15.537; 24. (DNS) 16-Josh Speas, 00:15.537; 25. (DNS) 2-Austin Thompson, 00:15.537.
SEMI-PRO LEGENDS
32 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 17-Mason Lastra [1]; 2. 08-Carson Haislip [3]; 3. 60-Shawn English [5]; 4. 77-Jadan Bowling [2]; 5. 55-George Phillips [4]; 6. 72-Luke Yarbrough [6]; 7. 01-Brody Gunter [16]; 8. 98-Sean McElearney [13]; 9. 66-Owen Mahar [17]; 10. 9-Jackson Reynolds [8]; 11. 8-Trevor Wester [7]; 12. 31M-Sam Mazzo [19]; 13. 0-Jerrod Holle [12]; 14. 31-Jason Treschl [22]; 15. 9C-Michael Crafton [9]; 16. 81-Karlin Ray [10]; 17. 71-Nick Morabito [21]; 18. 9V-Chase VanHouten [14]; 19. 164-Tyler Ledbetter [20]; 20. 4-Preston Wrisley [24]; 21. 51J-Josh Inglis [23]; 22. 22-Taylor Corum [11]; 23. 5X-Jesse Martinez [15]; 24. 9W-Sterling Wrisley [18]. B FEATURE 1 (12 Laps): 1. 71-Nick Morabito [1]; 2. 31-Jason Treschl [6]; 3. 51J-Josh Inglis [3]; 4. 4-Preston Wrisley [5]; 5. 26-JT Poole [2]; 6. 84-Noah Healey [4]; 7. 96-John Palmer Pisle [8]; 8. 316-Adam Walker [7]; 9. 51-Leroy Kimball [9]; 10. (DNS) 18-Chris Kuhn; 11. (DNS) 04-Cameron Murray; 12. (DNS) 64-Lucas Vera. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 17-Mason Lastra, 00:14.941 [12]; 2. 77-Jadan Bowling, 00:15.024 [1]; 3. 08-Carson Haislip, 00:15.027 [6]; 4. 55-George Phillips, 00:15.035 [20]; 5. 60-Shawn English, 00:15.044 [4]; 6. 72-Luke Yarbrough, 00:15.055 [31]; 7. 8-Trevor Wester, 00:15.061 [28]; 8. 9-Jackson Reynolds, 00:15.093 [24]; 9. 9C-Michael Crafton, 00:15.096 [3]; 10. 81-Karlin Ray, 00:15.113 [23]; 11. 22-Taylor Corum, 00:15.129 [2]; 12. 0-Jerrod Holle, 00:15.131 [8]; 13. 98-Sean McElearney, 00:15.135 [17]; 14. 9V-Chase VanHouten, 00:15.140 [25]; 15. 5X-Jesse Martinez, 00:15.148 [15]; 16. 01-Brody Gunter, 00:15.158 [5]; 17. 66-Owen Mahar, 00:15.182 [14]; 18. 9W-Sterling Wrisley, 00:15.201 [30]; 19. 31M-Sam Mazzo, 00:15.218 [16]; 20. 164-Tyler Ledbetter, 00:15.247 [13]; 21. 71-Nick Morabito, 00:15.248 [18]; 22. 26-JT Poole, 00:15.269 [22]; 23. 51J-Josh Inglis, 00:15.285 [9]; 24. 84-Noah Healey, 00:15.288 [7]; 25. 4-Preston Wrisley, 00:15.325 [29]; 26. 31-Jason Treschl, 00:15.347 [32]; 27. 316-Adam Walker, 00:15.529 [27]; 28. 96-John Palmer Pisle, 00:16.080 [21]; 29. (DNS) 51-Leroy Kimball, 00:16.080; 30. (DNS) 18-Chris Kuhn, 00:16.080; 31. (DNS) 04-Cameron Murray, 00:16.080; 32. (DNS) 64-Lucas Vera, 00:16.080.
YOUNG LION LEGENDS
20 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 88-Max Reaves [4]; 2. 25-Gage Gilby [9]; 3. 8-Cooper Gaul [1]; 4. 9-Garrett Erwin [8]; 5. 95-London McKenzie [15]; 6. 79-Neal Dulin [16]; 7. 18-Alex Meggs [3]; 8. 24-Ayden Christensen [10]; 9. 23-Beckham Malone [6]; 10. 36-Ty Fredrickson [11]; 11. 29-Cole Robie [13]; 12. 33-Clayton Bohanon [20]; 13. 93-Aidan Walker [17]; 14. 21-Nathan Lyons [18]; 15. 31-Darren Krantz Jr [2]; 16. 62-Keelan Harvick [5]; 17. 10-Kevin Davis [19]; 18. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse [14]; 19. 81-Hunter Jordan [7]; 20. 124-Jackson Denton [12]. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Cooper Gaul, 00:15.028 [8]; 2. 31-Darren Krantz Jr, 00:15.070 [12]; 3. 18-Alex Meggs, 00:15.082 [16]; 4. 88-Max Reaves, 00:15.096 [17]; 5. 62-Keelan Harvick, 00:15.100 [10]; 6. 23-Beckham Malone, 00:15.102 [14]; 7. 81-Hunter Jordan, 00:15.111 [11]; 8. 9-Garrett Erwin, 00:15.127 [6]; 9. 25-Gage Gilby, 00:15.128 [9]; 10. 24-Ayden Christensen, 00:15.142 [2]; 11. 36-Ty Fredrickson, 00:15.152 [7]; 12. 124-Jackson Denton, 00:15.161 [4]; 13. 29-Cole Robie, 00:15.179 [18]; 14. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse, 00:15.187 [1]; 15. 95-London McKenzie, 00:15.194 [15]; 16. 79-Neal Dulin, 00:15.274 [5]; 17. 93-Aidan Walker, 00:15.277 [19]; 18. 21-Nathan Lyons, 00:15.281 [13]; 19. 10-Kevin Davis, 00:15.441 [3]; 20. 33-Clayton Bohanon, 00:15.516 [20]
CHARGER LEGENDS
24 entries: A FEATURE 1 (15 Laps): 1. 24-Austin Bloodworth [1]; 2. 87-Anastasia Markovic [4]; 3. 88J-Joseph Viverito [3]; 4. 1X-Cameron White [7]; 5. 20-Evan McKnight [2]; 6. 99-Spencer Bradshaw [5]; 7. 23-Josh Lowe [6]; 8. 06-Olivia Murray [8]; 9. 97-Isaac Kitzmiller [9]; 10. 1-Austin Harrison [10]; 11. 4-Katelyn Hicks [12]; 12. 88-Phoenyx Kimball [11]. B FEATURE 1 (15 Laps): 1. 7-Karter Beattie [2]; 2. 78-Gracie Crocker [1]; 3. 51K-Aiden King [4]; 4. 13-Ayden Brockhouse [3]; 5. 75-Makenna Crocker [6]; 6. 51-Raven Kimball [5]; 7. 25-Nate Morris [7]; 8. 29-Kendall VanHouten [8]; 9. (DNS) 08-Noah Haislip; 10. (DNS) 57H-Gabe Heintz; 11. (DNS) 9-Abi Johnson; 12. (DNS) 84-Brandon Montgomery. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24-Austin Bloodworth, 00:15.043 [2]; 2. 20-Evan McKnight, 00:15.122 [18]; 3. 88J-Joseph Viverito, 00:15.152 [23]; 4. 87-Anastasia Markovic, 00:15.179 [17]; 5. 99-Spencer Bradshaw, 00:15.311 [3]; 6. 23-Josh Lowe, 00:15.361 [16]; 7. 1X-Cameron White, 00:15.370 [24]; 8. 06-Olivia Murray, 00:15.378 [21]; 9. 97-Isaac Kitzmiller, 00:15.397 [15]; 10. 1-Austin Harrison, 00:15.404 [8]; 11. 88-Phoenyx Kimball, 00:15.411 [12]; 12. 4-Katelyn Hicks, 00:15.418 [10]; 13. 78-Gracie Crocker, 00:15.419 [5]; 14. 7-Karter Beattie, 00:15.430 [1]; 15. 13-Ayden Brockhouse, 00:15.484 [4]; 16. 51K-Aiden King, 00:15.511 [14]; 17. 51-Raven Kimball, 00:15.534 [13]; 18. 75-Makenna Crocker, 00:15.591 [6]; 19. 25-Nate Morris, 00:15.656 [20]; 20. 29-Kendall VanHouten, 00:15.904 [22]; 21. (DNS) 08-Noah Haislip, 00:15.904; 22. (DNS) 57H-Gabe Heintz, 00:15.904; 23. (DNS) 9-Abi Johnson, 00:15.904; 24. (DNS) 84-Brandon Montgomery, 00:15.904
