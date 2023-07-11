Longtime Citrus softball coach Larry Bishop has been elected to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame. He is just the fourth coach from Citrus County to receive this honor and will be inducted into the 2024 Class in January.
For the second year in a row and fourth time overall, a coaching legend from Citrus County has been elected to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
Larry Bishop, longtime coach and athletic director at Citrus High School, joins seven other inductees in the 2024 class. The ceremony will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Drury Plaza Resort at Disney Springs.
Bishop is entering the Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as head coach of the Hurricane softball program since 1994, including a Class 5A state runner-up finish in 1997 and a Final Four appearance the following season in Class 4A.
“It’s really a humbling honor. It’s an honor to be chosen by your peers for such an award," Bishop said. "It’s something you don’t expect but when it’s here, it’s very humbling.”
Bishop joins Crystal River football coach Earl Bramlett (Class of 2007), Lecanto girls basketball coach Ron Allan (Class of 2018) and Lecanto softball coach Robert Dupler (Class of 2023) as the fourth honoree from the county.
“I either worked with or coached against all of them," Bishop said. "Coach Bramlett is one of the icons for coaching from Citrus County. Of course, coach Allan, he opened up the school at Lecanto and when you thought of Lecanto you thought of coach Allan. Then coach Dupler, he and I started our careers together in the early 90s. He was very deserving as well. I’m just very honored to be chosen to be amongst those guys in the FACA Hall of Fame.”
Bishop’s election comes at a time when the Hurricane softball program has seen somewhat of a resurgence, with three district championships in a row after not winning one since 2003. He has a career softball coaching record of 338-206. During his time at Citrus, he has also coached football, girls soccer, boys weightlifting and boys golf.
“I tell people all the time we work in the best district in the state of Florida. I truly believe that. From the top down, everything is top notch. Always ahead of the curve in athletics and academics," Bishop said. "To represent Citrus County is such an honor. We have so many good coaches in the county and hopefully we get more to join us in the Hall of Fame.”
Bishop said there are countless people responsible for him receiving this honor.
“When you're given an honor like this you want to break it up into tiny pieces and give a piece to everyone involved in the journey," he said. "From the athletes, coaches I’ve coached with, administration. There are so many people involved in an honor like this.”
Other members of the 2024 FACA Hall of Fame Class include Bill Castle of Lakeland (football), Jay Getty of Hagerty (track/cross country), Steve Lyons of Bishop Kenny/Nease (track/cross country), Yusuf Shakir of Gibbs/Lincoln/Manatee (football), Darrell Sutherland of Bartram Trail (football), Tim Tharp of Jupiter (AD/football) and Lisa Zielinski of St. Thomas Aquinas (volleyball).
Bishop found out he was going to be part of this group late last month.
“At our executive board meeting the latter part of June we go through all the awards that the FACA gives out and it was announced I had been chosen," he said. "And what a class to go in with too. To go in with Bill Castle from Lakeland is overwhelming.”
Castle is regarded as one of the top football coaches in Florida high school history. He has a state-record 473 victories and led Lakeland to eight state championships.
