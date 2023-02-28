Ben Concepcion of New Port Richey was the first-place winner of the Redfish Division at the seventh annual Chassahowitzka Community Catch Fishing Tournament. Concepcion received a $1,000 cash prize for his winning fish.
One hundred eighty-five anglers, including 17 youths, hit the water on the Chassahowitzka and area rivers last month to compete in the seventh annual Chassahowitzka Community Catch Fishing Tournament, raising more than $16,000 for the small community of Chassahowitzka.
This year’s fishing tournament winners included:
Redfish — first place, Ben Concepcion, New Port Richey; second, Tom Flynn, Homosassa; third, Lee Chaney, Spring Hill.
Trout — first place, Wayne Piermatteo, Brooksville; second, Carl Rosebrough, Lecanto; and third, Dylan Barcena, Brooksville.
Calcutta winner was Roy Martin, Homosassa.
Cash prizes for the biggest trout and redfish awarded to the anglers were first place $1,000, second $500, and third $300. The Calcutta (most redfish spots) winner walked away with $1,050 for the 11 spots on his redfish.
Youth winners who were awarded a trophy were: first place, Nathan Liethood, Beverly Hills; second place, Ozzie Winchester Jr., Brooksville; third place, Ryan Garcia, Zephyrhills.
“We are grateful for the continued support of the members of the Chassahowitzka community, the many anglers, volunteers and generous sponsors throughout Citrus and surrounding counties. We are especially thankful for Lowman Law Firm’s generous support as our major sponsor,” said Sue Jacobs, chair, Chassahowitzka Community Catch Fishing Tournament Committee.
“Over the years, the support of our sponsors, anglers and volunteers has enabled us to financially assist with several different community projects including the Eleanor Brittle Community Playground, Citrus County Blessings, the newly implemented Chassahowitzka Scholarship Program and the community center. The tournament is committed to benefiting the Chassahowitzka community," added Jacobs. “The fishing tournament is truly a family event that everyone can enjoy."
Jacobs said that the tournament has had great success with many anglers returning each year and more than 200 fish dinners served at the fish fry on Sunday.
“Four years ago, we added the youth division. We are pleased to see that the number of youths entering the tournament has more than doubled since last year,” Jacobs said.
Plans for next year’s eighth annual Chassahowitza Community Catch Fishing Tournament are underway. Tournament dates will be announced at a later date.
Committee members include Sue Jacobs, chair, Cassy Moore, Pam Crisman, Sandy Mull, Stacie Trantalis, Mia Fink, Alex Graves, Mashalla Crider and Elaine Calbeck.
For more information on the tournament or to make a donation, contact Sue Jacobs at 217-521-2191.
