The Citrus Hills Bad Golfers Association (BGA) played its annual Ryder Cup tournament Jan. 27-28 on the Oaks Course at Citrus Hills. The team captains were named mid-month by BGA Commissioner W.A. Pace and team names were declared. Bruce Cohoon named his team the Blue Birds and Mike Rizzio named his team the Sandbaggers.
The playing teams were formed by a blind draw of players in each handicap grouping and teams formed by pairing players to closely match all teams with a total handicap as consistent as possible.
The game format was a modified 2-man match play team using full handicaps for each player. Each foursome consisted of one 2-man team from each team. Each 2-man team took the one player for each hole with the best net score to compare against the other team’s best net score player in their foursome. A point was awarded to the team who won or a zero for a tie or loss.
At the end of the 18-hole game, scores were tallied to find a winner that forwarded a point toward the team total for the day or one-half point if both teams tied. The weather was very cold both days with a considerable wind that made it feel even colder.
Results from the first day gave the Sandbaggers five points and Blue Birds three. Day 2 results yielded three for the Sandbaggers and five for the Blue Birds. The total result of the 2-day event was tied at 8-8. This had only happened once previously in the 26-year history of the Citrus Hills BGA. That was two years ago.
A tiebreaker had been pre-planned to consist of a single match play score between the two team captains who were playing each other in Saturday’s game. Surprisingly, the two captains tied each other in that match-up as well! No second tiebreaker was pre-planned, so it was decided by Tournament Director Sol Asekun that a tie would be declared, and each captain would maintain possession of the Ryder Cup trophy for six months.
As tradition has it with the BGA Ryders Cup banquet, a group of self-declared singers, called The Barkies, sing a few traditional songs to celebrate special occasions. Another tradition has a reading of the BGA Motto by one of our BGA readers. This year Ed Ryan did the reading.
