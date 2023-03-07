On Monday, Feb. 27, the Citrus Hills Bad Golfers Association (BGA) presented a check to the Citrus County Blessings Operations Director, Rachelle Garrett, for $2,830 for this year’s donation. The BGA has voluntarily taken collections from its members for 11 years for five needy organizations each year. The Citrus County Blessings program is one of the BGA’s favorite organizations. In 11 years, the BGA has donated over $100,000 to Citrus County organizations.
The Blessings program provides around 2,400 local students in 28 schools with six meals to take home every Friday of the school year. The students are also given additional food to take home over the school breaks, to include summer break. Seventy percent of the schooled children in Citrus County are enrolled in the free and reduced-price meal program. The Blessings program supplements this program. Each child is recommended by a school employee. Students’ identities are protected, their names only released to staff and key volunteers.
