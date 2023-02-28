Pictured, left to right, are Barbara Beck, Debbie Piotte, Chris Morrison, Carolyn Robertson, Gwen Hetherington, Maxine Pace, Mary Lou Pachmayer, Beryl Walton and Claire Lindley (the hostess of the Doughnut Dollies).
The BGA group is shown celebrating Sweetheart Day by attaching a picture of their sweetheart to their BGA shirt or hat. The BGA wears red shirts and hats on the last Friday of the month to honor and respect the military and first responders, so their Sweetheart displays were attached to their red attire.
On Friday morning, Feb. 24, the Bad Golfer’s Association (BGA) of Citrus Hills played its annual game that included a friendly stop on the Oaks fairway of hole No. 6 to engage in friendly conversation with the Doughnut Dollies.
These ladies provided over a dozen types of doughnuts, tea, coffee and an extra something to add to the flavor of bland drinks. This has been a ritual for 20-plus years with the BGA.
All 36 players (nine foursomes) stopped to engage in this annual event after teeing off on the par 5 hole No. 6. The Doughnut Dollies also included “to-go” cups for drinks and bags for take-home doughnuts.
The Doughnut Dollies engaged in friendly banter with the players while they were partaking of doughnuts and drinks. After a refreshing interlude during their play, the players had to return to their main mission. Some thought this was their main mission and wanted to stay!
A surprise visit from Clint Wynne came in the middle of festivities as he drove up in his cart for a 10-minute visit (and a doughnut). He was not playing that day. Clint is our oldest member at the young age of 93!
Due to inclement weather a few weeks ago, the BGA group’s Sweetheart Day was postponed until Feb. 24. This added immeasurably to the success of a great day.
On Sweetheart Day, all players must have attached to their BGA shirt or BGA hat a picture of their sweetheart – this could be a wife, a pet, kids, grandkids, etc. Since this was also the last Friday of the month, our BGA attire for Sweetheart Day was modified. As a serious commitment to honor and respect our military and first responders, the BGA always wears a red shirt and red hat for the last Friday of the month. Our Sweetheart displays this year were attached to our red attire. We then sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” in the parking lot prior to “starting our engines,” and followed that with another patriotic song. The entire crowd at the Citrus Hills cart parking lot usually joins in or stands silent to respect our tribute.
A special day – special article. Thank you to all BGA players and to our Doughnut Dollies!
