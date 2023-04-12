WEEKI WACHEE — The Lecanto boys and girls track and field teams both finished second to Springstead at the annual Gulf Coast 8 Conference Meet held Wednesday at Weeki Wachee High School.
The meet was pushed up a day to avoid possible weather issues on Thursday and it went off without any issues on a windy, cloudy afternoon.
Springstead won the girls’ meet with 235 points, followed by the Panthers (142), Hernando (89), Crystal River (66), Weeki Wachee (63), Nature Coast Tech (57) and Citrus (14).
The Springstead boys won with 190 points, followed by the Panthers (159.5), Nature Coast Tech (112), Weeki Wachee (88), Citrus (78), Crystal River (33.5), Hernando (25) and Central (6).
Several athletes from Citrus County struck GC8 gold, but two of the day’s standouts were Lecanto field event specialist Mallori Grey and Citrus distance runner Miles Tobin.
Grey sets pair of PRs
Grey turned in personal-best performances in winning the javelin with a toss of 103-feet 9-inches and in the high jump with a runner-up leap of 4-9 3/4. The Panther senior also won the triple jump with an effort of 31-3 1/4 and was third in the long jump with a leap of 14-5 3/4.
“I thought I did well. I think I used what the coaches told me in the practices coming into the meet. The goal was to score the most points as possible. Things went really well,” she said. “I would say I’m most happy with javelin. At the beginning of the season is when I got my best mark and I haven’t been able to work back up to that the rest of the season. So I’m glad I’m able to go into districts feeling good about that.”
Speaking of districts, Grey said she plans to do all four field events there as well.
“We’re allowed to do four so I will do all four at districts most likely. We have two weeks to prepare for districts, so I’m excited to see how I can improve in those two weeks and make it to regionals, hopefully.”
The other GC8 champion from the county in the girls’ meet was Kasey Strom of Crystal River, with a toss of 101-1 in the discus. The Pirate also took third in the shot put with a toss of 27-10 3/4.
Lecanto freshman Mackenzie Dum took silver in the three distance events, with a time of 2:49.88 in the 800, 6:14.75 in the 1,600 and 13:48.86 in the 3,200. Teammate Mallory Mushlit also took runner-up honors in three events. She had a time of 17.36 in the 100 hurdles, 1:17.31 in the 400 hurdles and a leap of 6-6 3/4 in the pole vault.
Other top-three finishers from Citrus County were the Lecanto 4x800 relay team, second in 11:44.65; the Crystal River 4x400 relay team, third in 5:16.08; Mackenzi Grey of Lecanto, second in the long jump with a leap of 14-6 and third in the triple jump with an effort of 30-4 1/4; Nevaeh Beauchamp of Crystal River, second in the shot put with a heave of 28-0; Lauren Brady of Lecanto, second in the discus with a toss of 90-11; Bailee Einspahr of Crystal River, second in the javelin with a toss of 97-1; and Randi Bartram of Lecanto, third in the javelin with an effort of 83-7.
Tobin races to GC8 double
Citrus freshman Miles Tobin was very pleased with his winning times of 4:56.28 in the 1,600 and 10:17.42 in the 3,200. He won the 1,600 by 12 seconds and the 3,200 by 42 seconds.
“I felt pretty good. I did my best and that’s all I can ask for,” he said. “I ran about a 4:55, 4:56 for the mile which is close to my best time without anyone ahead of me. My PR is when people were ahead of me.”
Tobin wasn’t pushed from behind in either race, so he had to push himself.
“I just have to hear my times and go by my times. If my times are a little slow I just have to pick it up and keep moving,” he said. “I do feel like I’m peaking and getting at my peak right at districts, which I’m glad about. Hoping to make it to regionals, at least.”
Teammates Logan Shaw (5:08.27) and Evan Tobin (5:09.13) followed Miles Tobin to the finish line in the 1,600, while Evan Tobin also took second in the 3,200 in 10:59.47. Hurricane Luke Martone won the 800 in 2:07.75, to give the Hurricanes the distance races sweep.
Miles Tobin said having such a strong distance program helps everyone.
“It just helps a lot. We have people to pace with during workouts and just push each other the whole time,” he said.
Another double-winner from the county was Lecanto’s Darius Gainer, with winning leaps of 21-1 1/4 in the long jump and 41-8 1/2 in the triple jump.
Also striking gold in the boys’ meet were the Citrus 4x800 relay team in 8:44.94, the Lecanto 4x400 relay team in 3:39.57, Logan Feuston of Lecanto with a toss of 124-6 in the javelin, Burke Malmberg of Lecanto with a heave of 48-4 3/4 in the shot put and Lecanto’s Morgan Resch with a height of 11-11 3/4 in the pole vault.
Other top-three medalists from Citrus County were the Lecanto 4x100 relay team, third in 47.82; Tez Joseph of Lecanto, second in the 400 in 53.98 and second in the triple jump with a leap of 39-3; Sho DeGroot of Lecanto, third in the 800 in 2:13.04; Donovan Foster of Lecanto, third in the 200 in 23.39 and third in the triple jump with an effort of 38-11; Lane Komara of Crystal River, second in the javelin in 12-2; Malmberg, third in the discus with a toss of 103-4; Feuston, third in the high jump with a leap of 5-9 3/4; and Jonathan Recta of Lecanto, third in the pole vault with an effort of 10-6.
