Crystal River Middle School was among the schools honored Tuesday when the FHSAA/Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Awards for outstanding sportsmanship for the 2022-2023 school year were announced.
The Bearcats were named the sportsmanship winner for middle schools in the entire state of Florida.
According to the FHSAA press release, "Recognizing member schools that promote sportsmanship both on and off the field, the award is given to schools whose athletic teams demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship during the 2022-2023 regular season as well as FHSAA State Series competition."
There were 14 high schools recognized — a winner and runner-up for each of the seven classifications — and two middle schools selected, also a winner and runner-up.
From the press release, "The award, presented annually since 1991, is named in honor of FHSAA Commissioner Emeritus Fred E. Rozelle. The Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award is presented to one school in each classification whose total sports program best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship as demonstrated by its coaches, players and spectators. Awards are also given to a runner-up within each classification. Criteria for selection of the winners includes programs and activities implemented within the school and community to promote sportsmanship; the number and type of exceptional sportsmanship reports; and the source of the nomination."
Springstead out of the Gulf Coast 8 Conference was named the high school winner in Class 6A.
Runner-up schools receive $500 and a commemorative plaque, with the classification winner taking home $2,500 and a plaque.
