Citrus Fusion Volleyball and Citrus Sports & Apparel are teaming up this Saturday to put on a beach volleyball tournament to benefit injured Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andy Lahera.
It is a two-player tournament June 10 at Wallace Brooks Sand Courts in Inverness, with openings for father/daughter teams and adult co-ed teams. Teams will be divided based on age and three courts will be in use. Matches will be to 21 points and AAU membership is required.
