2023 All-Chronicle Baseball Team Infielders
Dalton Denham, junior, Citrus
Palmer Looper, sophomore, Seven Rivers Christian
Brady Newtson, junior, Lecanto
Nate Tidwell, junior, Seven Rivers Christian
Cris Walley, senior, Citrus
Outfielders
Timothy Nott, sophomore, Seven Rivers Christian
Jayden Pelletier, junior, Citrus
Pitchers
Dylan Czerwinski, freshman, Lecanto
Mikey Lemar, senior, Seven Rivers Christian
Will Linhart, senior, Citrus
Dwann McCray, senior, Crystal River
Nick Sloane, junior, Lecanto
Catcher
Hayden Pillsbury, sophomore, Seven Rivers Christian
Utility
Wyatt Pochis, junior, Crystal River
Karson Nadal, junior, Crystal River
Finalists for Baseball Player of the Year Palmer Looper, sophomore, Seven Rivers Christian
The Warrior sophomore had an outstanding all-around season, finishing with a .507 batting average with 11 doubles, two home runs, 19 RBIs and 35 runs scored. Ranked 20th in all of Florida in runs scored and 34th in batting average.
Nate Tidwell, junior, Seven Rivers Christian
The Warrior slugger had four home runs and added 11 doubles and a triple on his way to batting a robust .446. He also led the county with his 40 RBIs and scored 33 runs.
Cris Walley, senior, Citrus
The Hurricane senior closed out his career with another monster season at the plate, batting .473 with seven doubles, five home runs, 24 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Also played outstanding defense at first base, with just one error for a .990 fielding percentage.
