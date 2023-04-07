“Let’s get back to racing,” are the words William Ray had to say after a three-week hiatus at Citrus County Speedway.
Ray, who holds the lease on the 68-year facility, is confident that the racing community is ready for racing to resume.
When it does, Ray says it will be a facility where you can bring your young boy or daughter who wants to drive a car.
So far in 2023, 121 cars have competed in regular action in just a handful of events, plus another 100 on carnage nights.
Ray promises a lot of good shows in the future.
Two of those shows will compete for the first time in 2023 on Saturday night.
The BG Products SouthernSprint Car Shootout will compete in a fast-paced high-energy 40-lap event and is expected to bring over 16 of the best Winged Sprint Cars in the state of Florida. It’s the first of three scheduled events at the Inverness venue.
As of Feb. 25, Davey Hamilton Jr. dominated the first two events of the Sprint Car season and led the 22-car series by four points over Daniel Miller. Sport Allen, Dude Teate, Scotty Adema, Tommy Nichols, Bo Hartley, John Inman, Bruce Brantley and Colton Bettis made up the remaining eight spots of the top 10.
The Pro Trucks will run two 25-lap events. The lineup for the first race will be determined by the mylaps program. The lead-lap cars will be inverted based on their finishing position in the first race. Brennan Pletcher is the defending champion.
Included on the night’s lineup are the Caliber Element Bandolero 20, Winner’s Circle Legend Cars 25, O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Street Stock 25, Signsfast Pure Stocks, Nature Coast Towing Ford Outlaw 25 and the Mini Stock 25.
When race fans return to the facility, they will see some noticeable changes. From gate price adjustments to new food selections, the changes will be evident.
For drivers, changes to payout, rules modifications, and equipment costs have been made.
Overall, Ray said the racetrack is healthy and moving forward.
“The track is good,” he said.
Ray says he will continue to make more reorganizational changes to streamline overall performance and make efficiency improvements.
"We’re committed,” he said. “We’ve always been committed to the community and the track.”
William Ray was awarded the lease by the Citrus County Fair Association and opened the facility in 2016 after a complete reconstruction of the facility. He has made over $1.5 million in improvements that have included a new race surface, new bleachers, updated scoring tower and scoring system, patio area, and improved pit area.
“We went to other tracks for 25 years and we’ve seen what their woes were with the facility, and we tried our best to put a better facility together,” Ray said. “That track has been the most sustainable since my family has been involved.”
The improvements turned the racetrack into a premier race facility that has attracted national race programs to the 68-year facility over the last seven years.
One of the most successful Legend Cars Winter Nationals in recent years was held in February with 182 of the over 200 registered competitors from across North America.
“There’s no high better than standing in victory lane,” Ray said. "And when you get your kids out there and you get them to that moment, those are life-changing experiences. It builds character and confidence. There is no other sport that will tie a family together like racing.”
