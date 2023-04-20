INVERNESS — For the second year in a row, the Citrus boys tennis team knocked off county rival Crystal River in the regional finals to earn a trip to the state meet.
The Hurricanes remained undefeated on the season and now head to Red Bug Lake Park in Casselberry on Wednesday, April 26, for the Class 2A state finals after defeating the Pirates 4-1 Thursday at home.
“The main goal was to get back to state, let them enjoy themselves and learn from it,” Citrus head coach Tia Nelson said. “They put the effort in and I’m very proud of what they’ve done.”
Citrus No. 1 singles player Riley Dodd, who had already qualified for state in singles and doubles after winning districts in both, said it’s much more fun going as a team.
“It’s a lot sweeter getting the team to go. We’re super happy,” he said. “Everyone played really good today.”
And even though the Hurricanes had already defeated the Pirates in a pair of meets, at the Gulf Coast 8 Conference Meet and districts, Nelson said there was no overlooking their rivals.
“My kids were definitely not overconfident. They knew they had to put the best effort out there,” she said. “They knew what they had to do to take it home. You have to play your best game. They wanted it just as bad as we did.”
Crystal River head coach Mike Williams said reaching the regional final was a great finish to a solid season.
“That would have been nice getting to doubles, but Citrus is a good team,” he said. “We struggled a little bit in singles, but we had a very good year.
“We struggled a little at the start and had to move some kids around with a couple injuries in the first half of the season. Got those two kids back and settled in pretty well after that.”
The plan for Citrus on Thursday was to win four singles matches and keep the doubles teams off the court and that’s exactly how it played out.
“We didn’t want to play any doubles. We wanted to finish it with singles and that’s what we did,” Dodd said.
The first point was put on the board by No. 4 singles player Caleb Blanch, with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Devon Hicks. Dodd made it 2-0 a few minutes later with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Austin Edwards.
“I felt really good. Warming up I felt good and going into the match I wanted the mindset of no mercy and wanted to give him two doughnuts and that’s what I did,” Dodd said.
Carson Edwards put the Pirates on the board with a solid 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Mason Bryant in the No. 3 singles match.
The key match of the day was at No. 2 singles, where Citrus’ Landon Hensley and Jacob Silvey of Crystal River battled for nearly two hours.
Hensley rolled in the first set, 6-1, but Silvey battled back in the second. The Pirate trailed 5-3, but won two games in a row to knot the score at 5-5. Hensley broke Silvey’s serve for a 6-5 lead and fought off several break points on his next serve to eventually win the set and the match, 6-1, 7-5.
Hensley avoided a second-set tiebreaker by winning that last game.
“I wanted that so bad. Just wanted to put him away. I was tired,” Hensley said. “He was on that second set.”
Coach Williams said of Silvey, “He almost got it there. We were hoping to get to that tiebreaker.”
Coach Nelson said it was just another great battle between the county rivals.
“They’ve battled each other all year. Landon probably showed the most effort in what he had to do today,” she said.
That victory gave the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead and No. 5 singles player Logan Shaw closed it out with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Nathan Jackson for that magical fourth team point to clinch the meet and trip to state.
After not going to team state since 1995, the Hurricanes have now made it back-to-back appearances. Citrus is hoping to improve on a 4-0 loss to Jesuit in the first round last season. The Hurricanes will play either Lake Highland Prep or Satellite in the quarterfinals next week.
“Going in a second time we will definitely have a lot more confidence and hopefully pull a win out at states,” Hensley said.
Dodd added, “The goal is to not change the pace we’re carrying now and go in thinking we can win. Keep our heads up and not worry about the competition.”
