Angelica Smith of Lecanto hits from the fairway during action Wednesday at the Class 2A State Golf Championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. The Panthers finished 16th as a team.
Mikayla Pungsuwan of Lecanto strikes the ball from the fairway during Wednesday's second round at the Class 2A State Golf Championships. The freshman led the Panthers in the tournament with a total score of 177.
Angelica Smith of Lecanto hits from the fairway during action Wednesday at the Class 2A State Golf Championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. The Panthers finished 16th as a team.
Mikayla Pungsuwan of Lecanto strikes the ball from the fairway during Wednesday's second round at the Class 2A State Golf Championships. The freshman led the Panthers in the tournament with a total score of 177.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS — The Lecanto girls golf team wrapped up yet another outstanding season on Wednesday with a 16th-place finish at the Class 2A State Championships on the Las Colinas Course at Mission Inn Resort & Club.
The Panthers may have finished last out of the 16 teams in the finals with a score of 775 (just one stroke behind Fort Myers), but the team also finished 16th out of the 151 schools that started postseason play three weeks ago in 2A.
"I think the girls played more consistent today. I'm proud of them making it to state. I was on the fence all year whether we would make it or not," head coach Stephanie Smith said. "And always to represent Lecanto High School at states is an honor."
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
This was the sixth appearance at state in program history and fifth in the past six years.
Coach Smith said she already has plans on working with the team to get back again next season.
"I definitely have some ideas where we can work for next year. The rough out here is woven grass, so teaching them how to get out of the rough when they get into trouble," she said. "And just building their confidence. Ninety percent of the golf game is mental. When you get with these dominant teams, you have to stay level-headed. Just keeping our mental game on point."
Freshman Mikayla Pungsuwan carded an 89 on Wednesday for a total of 177 to lead the Panthers. That score put her 58th out of the 97 2A golfers.
Junior Angelica Smith wrapped up a solid week with a 90, after shooting 92 on the opening day, for a 182 total to finish 62nd.
"I think she was happy with her rounds. The thing about her is she always wants to do better. She's going to push herself, keep working and we'll see her scores improve more next year," coach Smith said.
Lexis Smith knocked eight strokes off her first-round score with a 98 on Wednesday for a 204 total to place 81st overall.
"It was definitely better than the last two years. I didn't shoot what I wanted to shoot, but I'm glad I'm out here. It's a great opportunity just to play with new girls, make new friends and have fun," Lexis Smith said. "I feel like the last two years I put the pressure on myself to play great. This year I kind of eased up. I'm already here, so it doesn't matter what I shoot."
Lexis was the lone senior on the team.
"I'm just super proud of her. Growing up with golf, it teaches her a lot of characteristics beyond golf," her mother and coach said. "Seeing her grow through this sport has been amazing. It's hard to see her go, but I think she'll play golf for life and that's what this is about. Teaching the girls about golf and playing it for life."
Lexis is already planning on being back to state next season — but as a spectator.
"I'm sure they'll come back next year. If they come back, I'll come watch," she said. "They have a great chance of coming back next year."
Sophomore Haley Holderfield matched her first-round score with another 106 for a 212 total to place 87th overall. Freshman Saphira Mansfield was also consistent from day-to-day, carding a 108 Wednesday to go with her 107 on Tuesday for a 215 total to place 88th overall.
"With the team I have coming back, I really think we could make a fourth visit back to state," coach Smith said. "There's a lot of potential in both freshmen. Both of them work really hard and they have great ball-striking skills. So, I think we'll have another good year ahead of us.
"Haley's going to continue to grow and we still have Angel next year. This year is just another experience being at states. It's a tough course and they always challenge themselves out here."
American Heritage (Broward) won the 2A state title with a total of 615 strokes, seven better than Ponte Vedra. Alexandra Gazzoli of Matanzas won the individual state title with a score of 140, one stroke better than Katherine Schaefer of the team champs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.