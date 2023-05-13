The all-Gulf Coast 8 Conference teams for the spring sports were recently released and a trio of Citrus County athletes earned player of the year honors in their respective sports.
The county swept the top honors in tennis, with Riley Dodd of conference champion Citrus the boys GC8 player of the year and Mirabelle Tahiri of league champ Lecanto the top player for girls.
The county won all the awards for boys tennis, with Dodd No. 1 singles player, Landon Hensley of Citrus No. 2, Carson Edwards of Crystal River No. 3, Joshua Sevilla of Lecanto No. 4 and Logan Shaw of Citrus No. 5. Dodd and Hensley of Citrus were all-GC8 in No. 1 doubles and Lecanto's Austin Purinton and Sevilla all-GC8 No. 2 doubles.
Honorable mention selections were Mason Bryant and Caleb Blanch of Citrus and Austin Edwards and Jacob Silvey of Crystal River.
Citrus boys head coach Tia Nelson was also named GC8 Coach of the Year.
GC8 team champs Lecanto won most of the honors for the girls team.
Tahiri was No. 1 singles player, Neveah Recta No. 2, Shreya Lachireddy No. 3, Eve Chastek No. 5, Tahiri and Lachireddy No. 1 doubles and Recta and Felicity Mohammedbhoy No. 2 doubles.
Honorable mention picks were Malena Hamilton and McKenna Heaton of Citrus and Vijjearta Long and Emma Algor of Crystal River.
The third GC8 athlete of the year from Citrus County was Mallori Grey of Lecanto, who was tapped co-athlete of the year for girls track. She was named first-team all-GC8 for the javelin and triple jump.
The other first-team member was Kasey Strom of Crystal River in the discus.
Honorable mention picks were Klara Onderka and Sarah Watkins of Citrus and Bailee Einspahr and Kayla Bland of Crystal River.
Athletes from Citrus County grabbed most of the all-GC8 honors in boys track.
First-team honors went to the Citrus 4x800 team of Logan Shaw, Robbie Mullins, Randall Luke and Luke Martone, Miles Tobin in the 1,600 and 3,200, Martone in the 800, the Lecanto 4x400 team of Darius Gainer, Donovan Foster, Tez Joseph and Travis LaBelle, Burke Malmberg in the shot put, Morgan Resch in the pole vault, Logan Feuston in the javelin and Gainer in the long jump and triple jump.
Evan Tobin and Kyler Bishop of Citrus earned honorable mention honors, as did Ben Williams and Wade Koos of Crystal River.
In boys weightlifting, first-team all-GC8 honors went to Dylan Bryson of Citrus at 129 pounds, Colton McNelly of Citrus at 219 and Lecanto's Burke Malmberg at unlimited.
Honorable mention selections were Carl Wilson and Alex Naugler of Citrus, Karl Robinson and Junior Reed of Crystal River and Lecanto state medalists James Greene and Trevor Rueck.
All-GC8 first-team softball selections were pitcher Violet Flynn of Crystal River, infielder Riley Tirrell of Citrus and outfielder Paisley Williamson of Citrus.
Honorable mention picks were Bella Arnold and Bailey Goodwin of Citrus, Athena Childs and Hannah Messer of Crystal River and Kayla Bilbey and Emma Christensen of Lecanto.
Baseball first-team picks from the county were infielders Cris Walley of Citrus and Wyatt Pochis of Crystal River.
Dalton Denham and Jayden Pelletier of Citrus were honorable mention, as were Karson Nadal and Eli Langston of Crystal River and Lecanto's Nick Sloane and Dylan Czerwinski.
