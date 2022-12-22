The all-Gulf Coast 8 Conference teams for the fall athletics season were recently announced and athletes and coaches from Citrus County earned many of the top honors.
Seven county athletes won or shared player of the year honors and six coaches from the county were named coach of the year.
Gordon Goetz of Lecanto was named co-player of the year for boys golf, while other first team selections were Luke Wood of Citrus and Brandon Russ of Crystal River. Walker Tyler and Shawn Tanuz of Citrus, Connor Brown and William Fletcher of Crystal River and Lecanto's AJ Burns were honorable mention selections.
In girls golf, Lecanto's Stephanie Smith was named GC8 coach of the year, while Panthers Angelica Smith and Mikayla Pungsuwan were named to the first team. Also on the first team were Payton Sowell and Makayla Hartley of Citrus. Honorable mention honors went to Malena Hamilton and Mattie Alexander of Citrus, Victoria Storandt and Paige Woodhouse of Crystal River and Lexis Smith and Haley Holderfield of Lecanto.
The Citrus boys cross country team nearly swept GC8 honors. Karen Tyler was named coach of the year, Miles Tobin runner of the year and Hurricanes Logan Shaw, Evan Tobin, Caden Luyett, Henry Trochez and Austin Hooker were named to the first team. Honorable mention selections were Luke Martone and Robert Mullins of Citrus, Wade Koos and Nathan Jackson of Crystal River and Lecanto's Zachary Curreri and Aiden Staples.
In girls cross country, Lecanto's Catalina Veldwijk was named runner of the year and head coach Ben Simmons was coach of the year. First team members were McKenzie Dum and Concepcion Fradera of Lecanto and Katie Gagne of Citrus. Honorable mention selections were given to Ruley Tirrell and Ashley Trochez of Citrus, Aida Canetti of Crystal River and Noella Balderas and Zipporah McNeil of Lecanto.
Citrus County swim teams dominated the all-GC8 selections.
For the boys, Drew Jenkins of Citrus was named swimmer of the year, while Hurricanes coach Jamie Fehrenbach earned coach of the year honors. All-GC8 selections from Crystal River included Justin Rieck, Garrett Hickman, Tyler Penn, Dean Carey, Landon Vincent, Colton Wilson and Scott Knight. Lecanto swimmers honored were Mateo Valach and Josh Ambrose. Honorable mention selections were Kalen Swiatek and Jackson Tessmer of Citrus, Jerry Randall and Hunter Backer of Crystal River and Lecanto's Nick Colitz and Logan Barbieri.
Swimmer of the year for the girls was Grace Burkholder of Lecanto and Panther head coach Dave Ambrose received coach of the year honors. Others from the county on the first team were Allie Riopel, Arianna Bigner, Blakely Messer, Lia Richards, Haileigh Swisher and Lorelei Mohammadbhoy of Lecanto, Morgan Gibson and Madison Rose of Crystal River and Baylie Wells of Citrus. Honorable mention selections were Lindsey Lloyd and Reese Zacke of Citrus, Molly Maguire and Tori Shannon of Crystal River and Lecanto's Natalia Hollohan and Madison Brault.
In volleyball, Lecanto's Mallori Grey and was co-player of the year. Mackenzi Grey of Lecanto was named to the first team. Honorable mention honors went out to Sophie Wood and Cassidy Bacon of Citrus, Bailee Einspahr and Riley Solomon of Crystal River and Lecanto's Kayla Negron and Devin Pulham.
Running back Amir Wilson of Lecanto was named co-offensive player of the year for football, while Lecanto's Wyndell "Chop" Alexander was named coach of the year.
First team selections on defense were lineman Michael Bryant, linebacker Travis LaBelle and defensive back Darius Gainer of Lecanto, linebacker Dwann McCray of Crystal River and defensive back Delonzo Washington of Citrus.
Offensive first team selections were lineman Burke Malmberg and Gainer of Lecanto, lineman Tim Gray of Crystal River and running back Colton McNeely of Citrus. Zach Van Fleet of Crystal River was named all-GC8 for kicker.
Honorable mention honors went to Draves Davis and Shaun Joniatis of Citrus, Chandler Stalcup and Gavin Filor of Crystal River and Donovan Foster and Austin Stokes of Lecanto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.