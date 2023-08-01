Tim Gray of Crystal River, top, pins his opponent from Hernando on his way to the Gulf Coast 8 Conference wrestling title at 220 pounds this past winter. The three-sport standout is heading into his senior season for the Pirates.
In this era of athletic specialization — focusing on just one sport and not playing multiple sports throughout the school year — many of the top athletes in Citrus County are still multiple-sport standouts.
Part of that is due to the fact that some schools need their students to play multiple sports to help fill rosters, but another reason is many coaches and athletes still see the benefit of playing more than one sport.
Of the 32 awards handed out at last spring's STARS awards banquet, more than two-thirds of those student-athletes excelled at more than one sport, many of them played a sport every season. That included both male and female overall Athletes of the Year, male and female Will Bleakley MVP Award winners and male and female Scholar-Athletes of the year.
One of those athletes is reigning Citrus County wrestler of the year Tim Gray of Crystal River. The incoming senior placed third at state in wrestling last winter, was on the all-Chronicle football team at linebacker and qualified for regionals in weightlifting.
Pirates head football coach Cliff Lohrey said he doesn't want his players to just focus on football.
“I always tell our guys, you’re not going to find a head football coach who is more of a proponent of multiple-sport athletes," he said. "The two biggest things that I tell our guys, number one, we’re trying to create better character guys, better athletes. And I think anytime you try to specialize or eliminate one aspect, you’re minimizing your chances for growth and to learn from other coaches and learn from your other teammates. And then from a football specific standpoint — I think it’s selfish — but I want our guys in as many competitive situations as possible because I think it’s only going to help us on the football field.
"So adversity, success, all those things that they can learn not only from football but from other sports, I think that’s a benefit to our program. I think it’s really sad the specialization that’s going on and it only seems to be growing.”
Gray, who uses his hands, power and speed in all of his chosen sports, said he believes wrestling helps him in football more mentally than physically.
“I feel like more than the athletic aspect it’s helped a lot more with the mental aspect. Wrestling teaches you a lot of things that you use in football," he said. "You’re down two scores, that might not be a lot, but your whole team may have their heads hung down low, you just have to keep a strong mental focus. If you just play every play at your hardest and best effort, you’ll see the results you want.”
