The Lecanto Panther Basketball Camp has grown so much in the 30 years since it began, three locations are needed to accommodate everyone who wants to attend.
Celebrating its 30th year this summer and split over two weeks in separate four-day camps, the expectation is around 300 total campers will be learning the game at the Lecanto High School and Middle School gyms and the Crest center.
The first camp was held this past week and the second will be June 12-15. Approximately 150 first through ninth graders will be at each camp, Lecanto boys basketball head coach Frank Vilardi said.
It was started by Lecanto coaching legends Chris Nichols and Ron Allan and Vilardi said its an honor to continue what they started.
"I'm really honored to be able to do it. Coach Nichols and Coach Allan are both role models of mine. I grew up playing for both of them. To be able to carry on what they started is just a real honor," he said. "I'm happy that it's continuing to grow and happy the community continues to embrace it. We just feel like we're really blessed that these kids want to keep coming back. Former campers bring their kids back. It's really important for this program."
Many of the high school players who are now instructors were former campers, including a pair of Panthers who just finished their freshman years.
Logan Barbieri is just one of many examples of a former camper who also had parents attend the camp.
"I've been coming here since I was really little. Probably the youngest you can sign up, that's when I started playing here," he said. "My parents went to school here, came to this camp and played basketball here.
"Just had a lot of fun playing basketball here. Learning the fundamentals when you're really little and when you're older you get to play with the bigger kids. Get games in and get more experience. I've been to a bunch of camps, and this is the one I stuck with the most."
Bryleigh Florio, who had a spectacular freshman season for the girls' varsity team, is also a former camper who is now on the other side.
"It means a lot. Coming here I would look up to the older kids. It's really fun helping out here now," she said. "I like helping the younger people because I know they're looking up to us. When they get older, they'll want to be like us and play basketball when they get older.
"We teach everything from basic dribbling, shooting, to learning how to finish layups, stuff like that."
Vilardi said seeing former campers drop off their kids is rewarding.
"We're so thrilled when alumni walk in or kids who used to go here walk in and tell us how much fun they had when they went to camp here. And they want their kids to have the same experiences they did," he said.
The Panther programs have had a lot of recent success, including a Final Four trip for the girls' program and three consecutive 20-win seasons for the boys. But Vilardi said more than that, just running a fun camp keeps people coming back.
"I think it helps, but what helps more than that is the word of mouth that the kids have a great time here. We want them to have fun here," he said. "It's a basketball camp, yes, but it's more about teaching life skills, how to get along with others, work as a team. Having fun and meeting new people from different elementary schools and middle schools and getting to make friends are the most important things. It doesn't hurt to have good basketball teams as well."
Barbieri said he's enjoying being in the position he once looked up to as a camper.
"It's great. Full circle, coming back and helping the community and coach the little kids where I once was. I was in the little kids' group not that long ago with high schoolers coaching me. Now I'm doing the same thing, giving back," he said. "It's something every year that I look forward to. Every year kids can come in and play. Even if you've never played basketball, you can come in and learn. It's a good experience for everyone."
