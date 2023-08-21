Tampa Bay Published Hearing Aid Price Comparison

Whether you are buying hearing aids out of pocket or have insurance coverage, it pays to research prices and get second opinions.
If you have insurance coverage for hearing aids, can you get a pair without out of pocket expenses? Is your provider trying to get you to pay more out of pocket for a better model? Some insurances charge copays that are more than if you purchased them privately.
Do your homework and talk to more than one provider about your insurance. If you have no insurance coverage for hearing aids, then you really need to shop around.
Step One: Try to consult a Doctor of Audiology rather than a commissioned salesperson.
Step Two: Make sure you have a trial period that enables you to return the hearing aids for a refund
Step Three: Stick to purchasing one of the big six Manufacturers that include Starkey, Phonak, Widex, Oticon, Signia and Unitron
Step Four: Make sure your provider uses Live Speech Mapping (Visual Hearing Scan) to find the correct prescription for your individual needs.
So, what do hearing aids cost if you have no insurance coverage? In Tampa Bay, Florida, I’ve heard of people paying up to $8000 for a pair of premium level hearing aids. This seems ridiculous to me considering that our practice offers name brand hearing aids for $545 (entry level) to $2000 each for premium level aids
In review, do your homework. Contact potential providers and ask: 1. What are the credentials of the provider you will see? 2. Can you return the aids if you are dissatisfied? 3. What are the prices of different models? 4. Do they use Live Speech Mapping (Real Ear Measurements) to adjust the hearing aids you purchase? Contact Gardner Audiology. Call 1-800-277-1182. Mail info@gardneraudiology.com For more information about hearing and hearing aids visit www.gardneraudiology.com
