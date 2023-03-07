Special Olympics County Games returned to the Wakulla High School track on Friday, Feb. 24.
It was the first time since 2018 that elementary school athletes had the opportunity to compete. In 2019, the games had to be canceled due to lightning. The pandemic and school closures followed, and although high school athletes became involved in 2022, the long-awaited return of our elementary school athletes finally occurred this year.
Parents, students, supporters, district staff, and administrators all turned out to cheer on the athletes on this unusually hot Spring day.
The opening ceremony was led by the WHS Color Guard and mascots; the athletes were cheered on as they paraded around the track.
There was an exceptional performance of the National Anthem by Jennifer Monroe, a parent of one of the athletes. The Pledge and Special Olympics Oath were solemnly recited.
“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt” epitomizes the goal of every Special Olympics athlete.
There were various track and field events and Bocce, a favorite of many of the athletes.
Next year, cornhole will be added as another competitive event.
This year the background support for the event changed. Although Sharon Scherbarth is still at the forefront in organizing the county games, she now has support from Lindsay Jones, manager of the Special Olympics Florida Developmental Sports Programs, in the Panhandle area.
At the elementary level, students and their Unified Partners are a part of the Little ELITES, an entry-level sports program. The goal of Little ELITES is to introduce young children to a variety of sports and to keep them and their families engaged in the Special Olympics Florida support network for life.
The secondary group is called the Rising Stars. With the help of the new program, these teams are provided with equipment for training, an optional curriculum, T-shirts and ribbons for events like the county games, all at no charge.
Special thanks go out to Sodexo, who provided lunch to all athletes, district staff who helped with the running of the event, volunteers who worked tirelessly in the heat, and all who attended and supported the athletes.
Learn more about local programs at www.specialolympicsflorida.org/.
