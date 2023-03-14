A plain gospel tent meeting is coming to Ocala from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.
Join us along with David Johnson and others, as we fill the air with praise, and worship, teaching and preaching the word of God daily.
Everyone is welcome! No one is left behind on resurrection revival week!
The revival is located under the 200-seat tent located on the grounds of Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing at the intersection of Interstate 75 and County Road 484 in Ocala.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. daily from April 2 to April 9.
More information, call or text 720-697-3502 or email: evangm77 @aol.com.
Come early and visit the museum!
Bring a friend, bring your Bible, bring your own special chair, or use one under the tent.
