Inverness has been rock’in downtown to the sound of musical concerts, old friends reconnecting, and loads of fun!
In February the City of Inverness held the first Small Town Saturday Night with an Eagles tribute band. It was so successful, hundreds of residents and visitors showed up for the April event showcasing a Bon Jovi tribute band to an even bigger crowd.
Rock band, Big Engine will take the stage for the next Small Town Saturday Night on June 10th from 5 - 9 p.m.
