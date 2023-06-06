Laura lived near her grandparents, and she loved to visit them. Often, what was going to be a brief visit turned into a dinner invitation, followed by stories from her grandfather. Her mother said that she felt like Laura almost lived there because she was there almost more than at home.
Laura loved her mother’s cooking, but her mother had gained her skill in that area from her own mother. Laura thought her mother and grandmother cooked alike, but honestly, she liked her grandmother’s cooking a little better. It probably wasn’t really the food; it was just that her grandmother always had cookies, cakes, pies, and other desserts ready in case anyone dropped by.
It was hard for Laura when her grandmother took ill. She had always been healthy and strong, and Laura watched as her health declined. It wasn’t long before she passed away. It was devastating to Laura but even more so to her grandfather. He seemed like he was in a daze. He didn’t eat or take care of himself, and both Laura and her mother became worried about him.
Laura’s mother started making extra for their own meals, then sent Laura with a plate full when she went to visit. But when Laura would come back the next day, the food was hardly touched.
“Grandpa, why don’t you eat the food I bring you?” she asked. “Don’t you like it?”
He smiled. “Oh, it’s good, Dear,” he replied. “Your mother cooks so much like your grandmother. It’s just mealtimes were when I visited with Rachel, and I miss her so. With her gone, it feels like the meal is over before it has even started.”
Laura told her mother what he had said, so her mother started sending her with two plates full, one being for Laura. Laura was so used to eating there that it felt natural, and she found her grandfather ate well if they visited during the meal.
But there was one annoying habit her grandfather picked up after her grandmother died. He started singing. Laura had heard him sing around the piano with others now and then, but this was different. He would just start with no warning and sing loudly. Often, she could hear him as she approached the home. She finally decided she had to know why he did this.
“Grandfather,” she asked one day, “why do you randomly sing all the time?”
“Since your grandmother died, I realized I can either sing or cry. I would rather sing than cry, so when the sadness overwhelms me, I beat it back by singing.”
Suddenly, Laura understood so much more, and the singing didn’t bother her. She also began to realize that the singing corresponded to something at the moment. Often, in the morning, with a long day ahead without his sweet wife, he would sing, “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning,” which helped him face the day.
When they sat down to eat, he would often break into, “Tea, for two, and two for tea, me for you, and you for me. . .” Occasionally, when he passed their wedding picture that hung over the mantle, he would sing, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”
Then one day, her grandfather took a bad fall. He was rushed to the hospital and had to have some surgery. Laura came to the hospital to visit and could hear him singing long before she reached his room. His voice boomed out the song, “Don’t Fence Me In,” and when Laura entered, she found his arms were bound to his side so he wouldn’t pull out the stitches.
Laura’s grandfather’s health declined after that, and the last time she visited him, she found him staring at the wedding picture, singing, “I Wanna Be with You.”
Later Laura thought how appropriate that was, because that was the night he left to join his sweet wife.
Daris Howard, award-winning, syndicated columnist, playwright, and author, can be contacted at daris@darishoward.com; or visit his website at www.darishoward.com, to buy his books.
