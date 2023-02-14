Sholom Park announces their 2023 Spring Strings Concert will feature Classern Quartet 5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The show promises a unique musical experience that “needs to be heard to be believed.” Sholom Park is located west of Ocala, near State Road 200, 15 miles northeast from Dunnellon.
The acclaimed Classern Quartet combines the elegant virtuosity of a traditional string quartet with the energy and passion of a modern pop/rock band, creating a genre-defying musical experience, unlike any other quartet. Since their emergence in 2005, they’ve thrilled audiences across America, while releasing four full-length albums and a series of EPs and singles.
They’re also renowned for their cinematic and imaginative music videos, which capture the essence of the quartet.
With song titles like “It’s Beethoven Bish” and “Sweet Child O’ Mozart,” the Florida-based group has a knack for spreading instrumental music to new audiences, bringing classical melodies out of exclusive concert halls and into the ears of everyday listeners. Their online presence is constantly expanding, with several cover songs boasting streaming numbers in the millions.
Their repertoire includes artists as recent as Billie Eilish along with timeless classics from Bach to The Beatles. They continue to arrange and compose new music, adding to a catalog that is already deep and varied.
With rich harmonies and impeccable technique, Classern Quartet is in a class of its own. They are consistently exploring new sounds, always eager for the next big revelation. With style, grace, and enthusiasm, the four classically trained musicians combine to become one voice, permanently erasing the line between classical and modern music.
The concert is $25 per person, and advance registration is required through its event partners at Master the Possibilities Education Center. Gates opens at 3:30 p.m.
Bring your lawn chairs and pack a picnic or order dinner from participating food trucks: Big Lee’s Serious About Barbecue and Squeezy Lemonade.
Sholom Park is located at 7110 SW 80th Ave., Ocala.
For registration assistance, call Master the Possibilities Education Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 352-861-9751 ext. 1.
Visit the park’s website at www.sholompark.org.
