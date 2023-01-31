Some time ago, pig farmers never did well because most Americans prefer beef. They had been hopeful to see a business increase after nutritionists recommended that we eat less red meat and increase our consumption of poultry and fish.
Unfortunately, the sale of pork didn’t increase. So, the National Pig Farmers Association embarked upon an intensive campaign to saturate magazines, television, and radio with ads urging people to eat pork patties.
The campaign succeeded when Congress designated the second of February as the day when every family would be urged to eat pork sausage. That day would be celebrated nationally, of course, as Ground Hog Day.
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it. While the holiday was yesterday, there’s still time to pig out on sausages.
But there is another legend associated with Groundhog Day. It started in 1887 with German settlers. Their tradition holds that if the sun comes out on Feb. 2, the groundhog will see its shadow and six more weeks of winter will follow. If no shadow is seen, legend says spring will come early.
Last year, in their own Groundhog Day ceremony, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, tying in reports on global warming, announced that there would be six more weeks of winter followed by 1,000 years of summer.
Celebrate!
There are a lot of reasons to celebrate Groundhog Day. It’s on nearly every calendar. The forecast is no less reliable than the National Weather Service. Unlike the Easter bunny, the groundhog keeps his dirty paws outside. At least one of the critters is bound to see things your way. As they used to say on radio: “The shadow knows.” It’s fun to say “Punxsutawney.” If a rodent can bring us an early spring, more power to him. And, in Minnesota, either way they come out ahead.
Confusion
I visited an Army camp last weekend. Nothing much has changed since. The army is still the most confusing place. The toilet for private soldiers is marked “For General Use.” However, the toilet for the Generals is marked “For Private Use.” It’s a Major problem.
Bits and pieces
A prospector marched into an assayer’s office and planted two huge nuggets on the counter. “Well, don’t just stand there, assay something.”
The first scientists who studied fog were mistified.
Joe went to buy some camouflage trousers the other day, but he couldn’t find any.
Incontinence Hotline: can you hold, please?
I picked up a hitchhiker. You’ve got to when you hit them.
A man told his doctor, “Doc, help me. I’m addicted to Twitter.” The doctor replied, “Sorry, I don’t follow you.”
A groundhog’s laundry is known as hogwash.
While creating wives, God promised men that good and obedient wives would be found in all corners of the world. And then He made the earth round.
We should go metric every inch of the way.
No matter how bad the movie is at the drive-in theater, most patrons love every minute of it.
Show me a stolen sausage and I’ll show you a missing link.
Cold
Just before the holiday a man said to his wife, “Should we bring the pet groundhog inside; it is freezing out there.”
“But it stinks,” the wife said.
The husband replied, “He will get used to it!”
Bear with us
“Milwaukee” Faye, the well-known women’s pool champion, was participating in the annual North Woods Tournament and was tied for first place with Minnesota Fats. She was just about to shoot when a mounted bear’s head fell from above the fireplace. Faye became distracted, miscued, and ended up in second place. When the trophy was remounted above the fireplace, a sign was placed next to it reading: “This is the bear that made Milwaukee Faye miss.”
Another holiday
Over breakfast one morning, a woman said to her husband, “I’ll bet you don’t know what day this is.”
“Of course I do,” he answered as if he were offended, and left for the office.
Later, the doorbell rang and when the woman opened the door, she was handed a box of a dozen long stemmed red roses. At 1:00 p.m., a foil-wrapped, two-pound box of her favorite chocolates was delivered.
The woman couldn’t wait for her husband to come home. “First the flowers and then the chocolates” she exclaimed. “I’ve never had a more wonderful Groundhog Day in my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.