Last Wednesday was the 81st anniversary of the “date which will live in infamy” – the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan that officially launched the United States into World War II.
Of the 16 million Americans who fought in that war, it’s estimated by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs that fewer than 168,000 of them are still alive and about 230 die each day. Commonly referred to as the Greatest Generation, most of these veterans lived through the Great Depression and fought in the war. Those who didn’t serve directly in the military almost all worked in industries that contributed to the Allied success.
Remembering the death and destruction of that day – the loss of around 2,400 servicemen, the remains of ships permanently on the harbor floor, the swift response to battle – brought to the forefront of my mind the reality that we are on the brink of losing our firsthand account of history.
Every year on December 7 at Pearl Harbor, survivors gather to commemorate their fallen colleagues. A moment of silence rings out at 7:44 a.m., the same time that the attack began on that fateful day. This year, though, only six survivors were able to attend, a steep decline from the little over a dozen that have come in recent years.
The youngest active-duty military personnel on site that day in 1941 was 17 years old. He’d be 98 today. And many of the remaining veterans would be at least 100 years old.
As they slip away from us, so does the vast treasury of wisdom, experience, and knowledge that they have stored away within them. Fiercely patriotic, modest, and motivated, the Greatest Generation saw some of America’s hardest times and some of its most glorious moments. This is the generation that gave us the ability to live as freely and affluently as we have for decades.
Growing up, I had the great luxury of spending a lot of time in Beverly Hills. That may not seem like a comforting thought today, but when I was a kid, Beverly Hills was an active and lively village of retirees from across the country and the world over. Ethnic associations, clubs based on every hobby you could think of, and arts and crafts dominated the lives of that quaint community. They had the best festivals, parades, and shows our county had to offer.
And I got to go to all of them.
I met World War II veterans, Holocaust survivors, and people who escaped over the Berlin Wall. I heard stories of overwhelming heartbreak, unapologetic sacrifice, and hard-won victory.
Those stories changed me. They showed me what it meant to live in light of empathy – the ability to imagine what it might be like to live in someone else’s shoes, if only for a moment; an ability, I’m afraid, we have far too little of today.
As we lose bastions of our society that lived, fought, and survived in some of the most difficult times a generation could ever see, we have a duty to keep telling their stories.
Our children and the generations that follow should not live in an America that cannot appreciate what the Greatest Generation gave us.
But more than that, we must do a better job as a society of fleshing out the values that made that generation so unique – humility and the wherewithal to faithfully commit to things and people; a strong work ethic and a deep belief in personal responsibility; one that manages to find the balance between accountability and the compassion that doesn’t kick a man when he’s down; the capacity to be forward thinking enough to invest wisely in financial futures.
The Greatest Generation didn’t live up to these ideals perfectly, but they did a pretty good job of it.
We could learn a lot from them.
The amazing thing about what made the Greatest Generation stand out so brightly from what was before and what came after, was that none of the values its members cherished most were partisan at all. They weren’t Republican or Democrat. They weren’t MAGA or woke.
They were simply human.
As the Greatest Generation quietly slips away into the night, the greatest way for us to honor its members is to take a page from the book they wrote. A little emulation could go a long way.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
