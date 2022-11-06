Tuesday is Election Day and despite an increase in early voting numbers, many people will are headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots.
The Brennan Center recently released a poll documenting how local election officials around the country feel heading into the 2022 midterms.
The picture was less than ideal.
Nationally, election officials are feeling an intense increase in harassment. One in six say they have experienced threats to their safety, including death threats aimed at their children. The intimidation has caused many officials to leave their homes or hire personal security and now more than 25 percent of election officials noted that they have genuine concerns about being assaulted because of their jobs.
30 percent of polled workers say they know colleagues who have quit because of these concerns and twenty percent cited that they planned to vacate their positions before the 2024 presidential election. Many of those shared that the job was adding unnecessary stress to their lives and that continuous attacks on the legitimacy of the system has been overwhelming.
Of course, social media took a big part of the blame. More than 75 percent of those surveyed indicated that they believed social media companies have done little to stem the use of social media as a platform for threatening speech and rhetoric. Many election officials called on social media companies to do more to staunch the flow of inaccurate election information including engaging in partnerships with local election officials to address concerns.
Citrus County is blessed to have an amazing elections team. Taking over from longtime Supervisor of Elections Susan Gill, Mo Baird is set to run another secure and competent election.
It is cause to be grateful. The past leadership of Gill and the current leadership under Baird leaves Citrus County with little reason to doubt the efficiency and legitimacy of elections in the county.
It should also cause us to take a step back and think about how our current political climate exacerbates the stress level of these election officials who are already under heavy scrutiny as they expend themselves to make sure that elections are legitimate and secure. It’s already a high stress job. Being responsible for and maintaining the elections process in the most watched democratic system in the world is a spotlight that these workers weren’t seeking when they took this civic duty.
So this election season it would be nice if we were kind and complementary to our election officials. This should extend to our poll workers as well. They are choosing to work in a hectic and stressful situation to make sure that the voting process is as streamlined and efficient as possible.
A smile and a thank you go a long way.
Our political arena is full of vitriol. Lies fly around with no accountability for truth. Social media has given us echo chambers that get deeper by the minute.
We may not be able to escape the political realm we live in but we can choose not to allow it infiltrate the way we treat our election officials and poll workers. Tuesday will be a stressful day and likely the weeks following will be intense as well.
The best thank you we can give our hardworking elections office and their poll workers is to be kind and full of gratitude on Tuesday.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
