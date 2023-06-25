Scott Litzenburg, 87, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on June 7, 2023.
Scott was born on May 22, 1936 to James and Elsie Litzenburg, in Canton, OH. After graduating from McKinley High in 1954, he went on to study Engineering at Ohio University.
He met and fell in love with Barbara Masek. They were married in 1956 and have been by each other’s side for 67 years. They would go on to have 3 children, Toni, Troy and Tracy, 6 grandchildren, Joshua, Keenen, Zoey, Cody, Sydney and Dalton, and 1 great-grandchild, Dominick.
Scott was a loving and devoted father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was very proud of his family and would share their accomplishments with anyone willing to listen. Scott always loved a good joke and made everyone laugh.
Scott ran a successful glazing business before his retirement in 1994. Always up for an adventure, Scott enjoyed scuba diving, cave diving, going on cruises with Barbara, and during his retirement became an avid golfer, spending most of his time on the golf course. If you are reading this, he would be happy to call you a friend.
The church service will be held July 1, 2023 at Christ Family Christian Church in Homosassa, at 2:00 PM.
