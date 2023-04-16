230417-CC-hustle-1.jpg

Runners in the 5K portion of the Schoolhouse Hustle sprint off the starting line Saturday, April 15, as the Schoolhouse Hustle gets started. The fundraising event raises money for the Citrus County Education Foundation.

Shoelaces tied and waiting at the starting line, hundreds of runners turned out to participate early Saturday morning, April 15, for the Citrus County Education Foundation’s 10th annual Schoolhouse Hustle 10K, 5K, 1M Run/Walk fundraiser.

The event was kicked off at CREST School by the 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year, Melissa Matz of Clay County, and the national anthem was sung by Citrus County’s District Teacher of the Year for 2024, Lita Stanton.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

230417-CC-hustle-3.jpg

Assistant Citrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Hebert, left, stands with the reining Florida Teacher of the Year Melissa Matz from Clay County, and Citrus County Education Foundation Executive Director Shaunda Burdette Saturday morning, April 15, as preparations for the 10th Annual Schoolhouse Hustle come together.

“One of my goals this year as the Florida Teacher of the Year is to create a greater public awareness of all the incredible opportunities teachers, schools and communities provide for their students, and I am very excited to be a part of the Citrus County Schoolhouse Hustle to support their schools,” said Matz. “What a fun way to get the community involved and raise money for public education.”

230417-CC-hustle-7.jpg

Race participants Andy Hatcher of Dunnellon, left, and 14-year-old David Browning of Crystal River put in the final steps of their 5K Schoolhouse Hustle race Saturday morning, April 15, as they approach the finish line.

The race began at 8 a.m. as 5K and 10K runners followed their race routes around the Lecanto Educational Complex. The one-mile walk began shortly after with Superintendent Sandra “Sam” Himmel in the lead alongside Matz, Dr. Scott Hebert, assistant superintendent, Kelly Filipic, Citrus County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, and several other school administrators and community leaders.

230417-CC-hustle-4.jpg

Faelynn Meskill, 8, streaks away from the starting line Saturday, April 15, as the 5K portion of the Schoolhouse Hustle begins.

“For a decade now, we have shown our entire community that we are all in this together,” said Shaunda Burdette, CCEF executive director. “We could not be more proud to serve this community and more grateful for our school system, our administrators, our teachers or support personnel and our children. Thank you to everyone who plays a part in making this incredible event happen.”

The Schoolhouse Hustle is part of CCEF’s “Educational Fitness” month, raising money for public education in Citrus County while promoting the importance of healthy minds and bodies. Those who participated this year also got a complimentary event shirt and a custom finisher medal.

230417-CC-hustle-5.jpg

Race participants, including Cason Johns, center, warm up before the Schoolhouse Hustle begins Saturday morning, April 15.

There was also a School Spirit Contest in which participants wore their school colors and registered with their school’s name, and both the school with the most overall participants and school with the highest participant/student ratio (based on student enrollment) won a $1,000 grant. Plus, a group award for the community organization/company with the highest number of participants.

230417-CC-hustle-9.jpg

Assistant Superintendent of Citrus County Schools Dr. Scott Hebert takes a selfie with Citrus County Education Foundation workers and volunteers Saturday morning, April 15, as the Schoolhouse Hustle is set to begin.

Additionally, all schools in the county entered a mascot in the Mascot Olympics, and the YMCA hosted the Kid Zone in the CREST playground providing free childcare for race participants.

For more information about the Citrus County Education Foundation, call 352-726-1931, ext. 2240, go to citruseducation.org or email admin@citruseducation.org.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929 or georgia.sullivan@chronicleonline.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.