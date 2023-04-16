Shoelaces tied and waiting at the starting line, hundreds of runners turned out to participate early Saturday morning, April 15, for the Citrus County Education Foundation’s 10th annual Schoolhouse Hustle 10K, 5K, 1M Run/Walk fundraiser.
The event was kicked off at CREST School by the 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year, Melissa Matz of Clay County, and the national anthem was sung by Citrus County’s District Teacher of the Year for 2024, Lita Stanton.
“One of my goals this year as the Florida Teacher of the Year is to create a greater public awareness of all the incredible opportunities teachers, schools and communities provide for their students, and I am very excited to be a part of the Citrus County Schoolhouse Hustle to support their schools,” said Matz. “What a fun way to get the community involved and raise money for public education.”
The race began at 8 a.m. as 5K and 10K runners followed their race routes around the Lecanto Educational Complex. The one-mile walk began shortly after with Superintendent Sandra “Sam” Himmel in the lead alongside Matz, Dr. Scott Hebert, assistant superintendent, Kelly Filipic, Citrus County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, and several other school administrators and community leaders.
“For a decade now, we have shown our entire community that we are all in this together,” said Shaunda Burdette, CCEF executive director. “We could not be more proud to serve this community and more grateful for our school system, our administrators, our teachers or support personnel and our children. Thank you to everyone who plays a part in making this incredible event happen.”
The Schoolhouse Hustle is part of CCEF’s “Educational Fitness” month, raising money for public education in Citrus County while promoting the importance of healthy minds and bodies. Those who participated this year also got a complimentary event shirt and a custom finisher medal.
There was also a School Spirit Contest in which participants wore their school colors and registered with their school’s name, and both the school with the most overall participants and school with the highest participant/student ratio (based on student enrollment) won a $1,000 grant. Plus, a group award for the community organization/company with the highest number of participants.
Additionally, all schools in the county entered a mascot in the Mascot Olympics, and the YMCA hosted the Kid Zone in the CREST playground providing free childcare for race participants.
For more information about the Citrus County Education Foundation, call 352-726-1931, ext. 2240, go to citruseducation.org or email admin@citruseducation.org.
