It is hot, but there is a lot to do if you can handle the heat! You most likely know scallop season has started already, but there are a lot of other things going on too.
The 2023 spiny lobster season opens with the two-day recreational mini-season on July 26 and 27, followed by the regular commercial and recreational lobster season, which starts on Aug. 6 and runs through March 31, 2024. Go to MyFWC.com to get the regulations and size limits.
The 2023 recreational season for red grouper in Gulf state waters will close on July 21 and remain closed through the end of the year, consistent with the closure in Gulf federal waters. Also, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to close recreational harvest of greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The 2023 recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state waters will be open from Aug. 1 through Aug. 25.
It is hot as Hades out there, so bring lots of water and try to stay covered as best as you can. Heatstroke has increased due to this overbearing heat. Inshore, I get there before daybreak, and it’s over by 10 AM unless you go upriver and find deep spots. Offshore, in deeper waters, you can fish with success most of the day. But again, protect yourself from the heat and drink a lot of water, not a lot of beer.
There seem to be a lot of fish of all kinds out in the rocky areas 40 feet or more, and even better in 60 feet! Don’t forget you need to get a Florida Reef fishing permit when fishing these areas, and you need special tools for dehooking and releasing bloated fish back into the water.
Happy hunting and fishing!
Happy Hunting and Fishing, and Take a Youngin’
Al Hartman
