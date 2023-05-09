Sarcastic quips
Growing up in New York, sarcasm is how we were taught to respond when people asked us a question or stated the obvious. I always considered sarcasm to be a virtue. When I moved south, I discovered it was considered rude. Who knew?
People who point at their wrist while asking for the time: I know where my watch is pal, where the heck is yours? Do I point at my stomach when I ask where the kitchen is?
People who are willing to search the entire room for the TV remote because they refuse to walk to the TV and change the channel manually.
When people say, “Oh you just want to have your cake and eat it too.” Darn right! What good is cake if you can’t eat it?
When people say, “It’s always the last place you look.” Of course it is. Why the heck would you keep looking after you’ve found it? Do people do this? Who and where are they?
When people ask while watching a film, “Did you see that?” No, loser, I paid $12 to come to the cinema and stare at the floor.
People who ask, “Can I ask you a question?” Didn’t really give me a choice there, did ya, sunshine?
When something is “new and improved!” Which is it? If it’s new, then there has never been anything before it. If it’s an improvement, then there must have been something before it and it couldn’t be new.
When people say, “Life is short.” What the heck? Life is the longest thing anyone ever does! What can you do that’s longer?
When you are waiting for the bus and someone asks “Has the bus come yet?” If the bus came, would I be standing here, you fool?
– Bob Waas, Ocala
