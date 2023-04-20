As summer approaches and the water is calling us for weekend adventures, it is important to refresh on safety tips when going out. These top 10 safety considerations for Tubing come from www.DiscoverBoating.com and Bennington Marine.
1. Make sure everyone is wearing a Personal Flotation Device (PFD)
If we haven’t stressed the importance of wearing a life jacket, let me restate it – everyone should have PFD on when out on the water. This is the single most critical thing you can do to prepare for an emergency. When tubing, if a tuber falls off or otherwise gets separated from the boat, it can make the difference in their ability to be located safely.
2. Be familiar with and inspect all of your equipment
Boat operators should take the time to be familiar with items used for tubing, just as with all the other equipment onboard. Knowing how to use equipment and knowing it is in good working order are essential
3. Know your rider
Not all riders are created equal, it is important to know the limits of your riders and respect when they tell you their comfort level.
4. Assign a spotter
Whenever you have someone in they water, you should have a spotter. This person’s responsibility is to communicate with the driver what is happening with the rider(s).
5. Know the regulations or the water
Not all bodies of water have the same rules and regulations. Make sure you are knowledgeable about any specifics for the area such as tow speed, no wake zones or known dangers.
6. Be a responsible driver
First and foremost, the role of the driver is to return the rider to shore safely. While enjoying a day of water tubing, the driver should be alert, sober, and have a solid grasp of boating rules and regulations. It also includes watching for obstacles in the water, other boaters, taking wakes at a reasonable speed, and maintaining a responsible speed.
7. Check before you start
Before you start, make sure that the rider is ready, holding on and properly positioned. Check that the boat, water tube, and towline are all free from obstructions. When water tubing with multiple passengers, riders should understand how to balance their weight correctly and work together to safely stay on the tube. Set a game plan with the rider in the event that they fall out of the tube so that they know what to expect and what action to take.
8. Use a secure tow line
Monitor the tow line to make sure it remains securely attached to your boat, the tube and is not fraying.
9. Don’t forget to use sunscreen
As with all summertime water activities, water tubing exposes people to more sun than if they were on shore. Apply and reapply sunscreen regularly throughout the day and watch for signs of burning.
10. Stay hydrated
Most people don’t think about staying hydrated when they’ve been playing in the water all day. Be sure to pack plenty of drinking water and remind passengers that the beating sun and whipping wind can dehydrate them much faster than in typical conditions.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on FaceBook @ Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org.
