Q: Judge Smith, what is “restitution?” Silas
A: Often, the victims of crimes suffer financial losses, and the purpose of restitution is to reimburse victims by making them whole. Redressing the economic harm should not result in a windfall. The law does not seek to put victims in better shape than they started because of crimes. Typically, criminal defendants agree to pay restitution as part of their plea agreements, or trial courts order them to pay restitution as part of their sentences.
Consider five examples of crimes causing financial losses.
Charlie robs a store
Here, restitution is straightforward. Charlie robs a 7-11 convenience store, stealing $302 and 25 one-dollar lottery scratch-off tickets. Charlie owes the convenience store $327 to make good its loss.
Penny burns her boyfriend’s designer blue jeans
After Doug broke up with Penny, she took two pairs of his favorite designer jeans, doused them with gas, and lit them on fire.
Suppose Doug’s blue jeans were well-worn and 3 years old. The reimbursement value is not the cost of the same style of new blue jeans. That would be a windfall.
Instead, restitution calls for Penny to pay Doug the depreciated value of his worn blue jeans.
In other words, what is the fair market value of 3-year-old designer jeans, in the same condition, on the date Penny set Doug’s ablaze?
Gilbert punches Carlos
Gilbert is a mean drunk. He hit Carlos and broke his jaw for buying Suzanne a drink at a bar. Restitution requires Gilbert to pay for Carlos’ medical expenses.
Bert intentionally damages his landlord’s rental unit
Before Bert the tenant moved out of his apartment, he smashed a commode with a sledgehammer. Then he used an indelible magic marker to play 74 games of tic-tac-toe on the dining room wall. Restitution requires Bert to reimburse his landlord for the value of a 2-year-old potty and the depreciated value of repainting the dining room walls.
Suppose the landlord last painted the dining room four years ago, and paint jobs have a useful life of seven years. Here, restitution requires Bert to pay his landlord three-sevenths of the cost of repainting the damaged room. Anything more would result in a windfall.
Julie steals and wrecks Dave’s 2009 Toyota Camry
Julie the juvenile wanted to drive to the beach. So, she stole Dave’s 2009 Toyota Camry and promptly wrecked it. To prove restitution, the State must provide expert testimony establishing the condition and value of Dave’s car. Restitution will be the lesser cost of repairing or totaling the car.
Restitution follows the law of civil damages. The idea is for the State to establish the damages needed to make the victim financially whole for discernible losses.
Notwithstanding, ordering criminal defendants to pay for victims’ losses does not assure that they can or will pay.
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a bestselling author and public speaker. He serves as our Circuit Judge for Wakulla County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.