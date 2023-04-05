I would like to urge the City Council to table the request for use of CRA funds for construction of a shelter at Blue Run Park. The City of Dunnellon lacks the resources to construct additional amenities at the park.
Marion County’s board of tourism collects 100 percent of the monies from the hotel tax. The money we collect from the gas tax is very small. Gas tax is calculated on population, and Dunnellon has only 2,000 people. Rainbow Springs and Rio Vista have a population of over 4,000 people. If these neighborhoods would consider annexation by the City of Dunnellon, we could fund many more of these projects. We might even be able to pave our city roads, like the ones that exist in these communities!
It has been said that Dunnellon should demonstrate that they are good partners with Marion County. I am sure that Marion County officials realize the dire situation that exists here in Dunnellon because of lack of income. We are at the precipice of losing the ability to fund a city at all and being absorbed by Marion County and becoming an MSTU, otherwise known as a municipal service taxing unit.
CRA money was intended to address blight. We have not used the funds for this purpose but for “feel good pet projects” that have not even begun to eliminate blight. It is essential that we revamp our CRA plan that is now out of compliance. We are in danger of losing this beneficial monetary resource if we do not update our plan. This will require an outside resource that will cost money.
We need a plan now as well as for future elected officials that ensures that CRA money will be used according to a strategic and thoughtful manner. This is needed to address existing issues in Dunnellon that are encouraging folks to move to and live in neighborhoods without blight, such as Rainbow Springs, Rainbow Lakes Estates, Citrus Springs, and Rio Vista. Why should potential homeowners buy properties and live in a town that allows commercial business to exist in residential areas, have dirt roads, and neighbors with rusted cars in the front yards? The property values reflect how nonexistent and poor planning have devalued Dunnellon properties.
Smalltown America is disappearing. The current city council ran on a platform focused on correcting some of the issues I have described. We have little time and even less money to spend on revitalizing the City of Dunnellon. We cannot afford the time nor the money to construct amenities for tourists at this time. Let’s maintain a laser vision that will make Dunnellon a place that people want to move to and live in. Time is running out.
Kathy Dunn
Dunnellon resident
