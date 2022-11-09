Re: Mr. Widman’s Nov. 4 letter
Vote Republican? Why on earth would I do that? You want me to vote for a person who says the word “liberal” with vile and hatred.
Why would I vote for someone who despises me? Why would I vote for someone who dismisses my beliefs, who tells me I don’t count, who won’t let me be heard?
Vote Republican? As of the middle of October, more than 530 people have died or been injured in mass shootings. And the Republican party refuses to do anything. The party that believes that your right to own a gun is more important than a child’s life. That’s who you want me to vote for? Their idea of reform is turning our schools into prisons with armed guards.
Vote Republican? Vote for people who refuse to accept the truth? He didn’t win. There is no evidence! Every court case was shot down by Republican judges.
If there had been real evidence, don’t you think every conservative news media would be all over it? The “Woodward and Bernstein’’ of Fox News would be shouting it from the rooftops. All the Republican leaders would be in an uproar. I would love to see the evidence his followers so firmly believe in. Somehow, proof is no longer needed. Vote for someone who no longer lives in reality?
Vote Republican? Vote for the people who laugh when a member of the other party gets mauled by a crazy hammer wielding maniac. That’s who you want me to vote for? Violence is not only accepted, it is applauded.
Vote Republican? Vote for the people who masterminded the insurrection? Never in a million years would I believe the Republican Party would be the ones to decimate democracy. The Russians, the Chinese, the Koreans, yes! The Republicans? No way.
Reagan must be rolling in his grave. I voted for him, so no, I am not adverse to voting Republican. Back then, it was a Republican Party I recognized. This current Republican Party has lost its way. The so-called Christian Right thinks violence is funny, warranted and acceptable as long as it benefits their cause. How did this happen? Who are you people?
No, I won’t be voting Republican. How I wish there was one sane person in government who is middle of the road, who respects the other side, who can compromise. I wouldn’t care what side they were on as long as their goal was to unite our Divided States of America.
Until that person comes along, I will vote for reality.
Kathleen Wallace
Dunnellon
