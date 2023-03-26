On March 16th I unexpectedly lost my best friend and husband of 32 yrs, Randy L. Hart, 66. Born 5/12/1956 In PA to William S. Hart and Sarah M. Gray.
He lived life his way and always had a f…. you for anyone that had something to say about it. He would always go out of his way to help anyone. He did not care about money or possessions and was always happy with what he had. Family was the most important thing to him and we know we were all deeply loved by our PuttPutt. Besides his best friend and wife Tamara P. Hart he leaves behind a son Eric S. Hart of PA, Daughter Sara C. Hart of Dunnellon and Gabriel C. Hart of Crystal River.
Four stepchildren he loved as his own and raised since they were little, Wendy Reyes-Ruiz, Mitchell C. McGahen, Nicholas A. McGahen and John P. McGahen. He had 22 grandchildren he loved dearly, with one currently on the way
He was predeceased by his beloved mother and father and his eldest daughter Sheri L Hart. There will be no service as he did not care for any unnecessary B.S and waste of money. There are no words to express how badly he will be missed.
