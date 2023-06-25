Ralph Albert DuBall, 89, of Crystal River, FL died on June 18, 2023, at home surrounded by family. He was born in Chicago, IL on November 28, 1933 to Phillip and Goldie DuBall. He was the youngest of five children. On February 23, 1957, he married Ruth E. Ellerie. Together they had six children.
Ralph graduated from Leo High School, Chicago, IL, in 1948. He had numerous trade certifications where he was able to start his own HVAC company (DuBall Heating & Cooling), become a Buildings & Ground Supervisor for various school districts, and later in life, work for the State of Minnesota as an OSHA specialist. Ralph was most well known for being a problem solver who always looked for ways to help others. He actively served his community through his membership in the Lions and Elk clubs over the years. His deep love for Jesus was reflected in his faithful involvement and prayers for his children, grandchildren, and extended family. His enjoyment of being outdoors either fishing, hunting, camping, or boating was consistently shared with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years (Ruth), his six children, Sandy (Mike) Carpenter, James DuBall, John (Mary) DuBall, Nancy (Steve) Radtke, Jerry DuBall, Debra (Darrel) Kester, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Goldie DuBall, his father- and mother-in-law, Henry and Mary Ellerie. His brothers, Russ, Phillip, Robert and his sister, Elizabeth (Walter) Fairfax. The family will be having a private celebration of life, at a later date. Tributes can be sent to Hope Lodge in Tampa, FL or the Path Rescue Mission (www.pathofcitrus.org). Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
