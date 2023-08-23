We homeowners are a party to a contract (the Declaration of Covenants). The other party is our association, the Rainbow Springs Property Owners Association, subject to transition of association control to us.
The developer (declarant) controlled the Association when they created it because they drafted the Declaration, appointed the entire Board of Directors (BOD) and the Architectural Control Board (ACB). The BOD's responsibility has always been control of the Association except for the responsibilities of the ACB.
Now, the declarant appoints only 1 of 9 directors, but still has the declarant rights stated in the Declaration, each of which is conspicuously stated as a declarant right.
There’s no stated declarant right to vote their property (like any other owner) in the Declaration.
The Declaration, Article III, Section 2, Voting Rights specifies the declarant's voting rights in one sentence: "Declarant shall have the right to elect one member of the board of directors until such time as Declarant no longer holds the title to any portion of the properties."
About Section 1 – for whatever reason, Article III Section 1 states "The Declarant shall be a member of the Association.” This sentence blurs the distinction between the parties and is ambiguous. Nonetheless, all it says is that the Declarant shall be a member, it doesn’t assign voting rights. Voting rights are in section 2.
Section 2 assigned voting (your property) rights to "owners" (not to be confused with "members"). "Owners," for the purposes of interpreting the Declaration, are defined in Article I Definitions: "Owner" shall mean and refer to the record owner, whether one or more persons or entities, of the fee simple title to any lot or unit, or the purchaser under an agreement for deed.
We shouldn't have to debate what an owner is, but ambiguity about who the party with the owner rights is, has resulted in:
- an orchestration, where the Declarant is a voting constituent and the BOD has a conflict of interest about weather to work in the interest of the the owners or those of the Declarant;
- where owners votes are diluted;
- where the Declarant is excused from their responsibilities and liabilities involving the ACB;
- with poor quality covenant enforcement in the absence of a properly functioning ACB and, instead, a fining procedure that I still contend is not legal. See: www.hoa-condoblog.com/EGBlog101121.html
- The community center lease, imposed by the previous Declarant. The Declarant doesn't pay assessments.
About ambiguity in contracts: https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/contra_proferentem
"The Declarant" is defined separately in Article I and is not an "owner" as defined.
Promoting the welfare of the residents within the properties is part of the stated purpose of the association (see Articles of Incorporation, Article II Section 1): "The officers and directors of an association have a fiduciary relationship to the members who are served by the association." [Statute 720.303 (1)].
Ask your BOD candidates if they feel the Declarant should be allowed to vote their properties, if interested.
My opinion, respectfully submitted,
Kirk Brown, RSPOA Secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.