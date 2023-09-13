With summer winding down and fewer guests passing through the gates, it’s time for us to focus on the inside workings of the park.
Our new toll booth will be opening very soon and, with fingers crossed, the famous waterfalls will be flowing by the end of October.
The waterfalls were built in the 1930s, so the pumps are over 80 years old. Some of the infrastructure had to be rebuilt with all new parts, and a whole new pumping station was put in.
The cost for this is over $200,000. Donations are appreciated to help Friends of Rainbow Springs State Park (FORS).
Get ready for ticket sales for an ATV – $20 for five tickets or $5 each ticket. Tickets are available starting on Oct 1. in the gift shop and on the veranda.
On Nov. 18, there’s a FORS volunteer meeting open to the public at 10:30 a.m. in the Felburn Pavilion. Come join us and learn what we do and how to volunteer. Refreshments will be provided.
Our mission is promoting community interest in Rainbow Springs State Park and assisting the Florida Park Service mission of providing resource-based recreation while preserving, interpreting and restoring natural and cultural resources.
We’re currently seeking out someone who can help us on our website for FORS. This is a Wild Apricot Platform, and some areas need to be completed and updated. Please visit FORS.org and see the beginnings of a great informative site which we need assistance with. You can contact friendsofrssp@currently.com.
To volunteer at Rainbow Springs State Park, please visit flastateparks.org, create a username and password, and remember to access Rainbow Springs State Park in the dropdown box.
We’re currently seeking volunteers with our event committee, boat and kayak patrol, Wednesday crew and gift shop.
If you can give us just an hour or two, we greatly appreciate any time you can give us. Volunteers keep our park going!
Please contact Thea.MKnott@dep.gov or call 352-465-8518.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.