Tomorrow’s eve we come to the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. Many celebrate by signing “Auld Lang Syne.” Early variations of this song were sung prior to 1700. Robert Burns produced the “modern” rendition in 1796.
An old Scotch tune, “Auld Lang Syne” literally means “old long ago,” or simply, “the good old days.”
Let the good old days be remembered and the New Year begin with stories from Pun Alley.
Good intentions
This year the collectors of antique tents in Germany got together for a rally after the organizers had decided to hold it in the quaint city of Meinz.
During the event the local burghers were dismayed by the influx of tourists ruining their turf with tent pegs. When the tenters left, the local protesters sang them an anthem, “Let Old and Quaint Tents Be Forgot and Never Brought to Meinz.”
Partying
Last year at a New Year party, we met many who churned out greetings. From a dairy farmer: Happy Moo Year! From Bugs Bunny: Hoppy New Year! From a cosmetic surgeon: Happy New Rear! From a woodsman: Happy Yew Near! From an aging flower child: Hippie New Year, man! From a game-show host: Happy Clue Year! From a sailor: Happy New Yaw! From a mechanic: Happy New Gear! From a rancher: Happy New Steer! From a jet pilot: Happy New Lear! From a cartographer: Mappy New Year! From another mechanic: Happy Lube Year! From a job counselor: Happy New Career! From an incessant talker: Happy Chew Yer Ear! From an orthopedist: Brace Yourself for the New Year!
From an attorney: Happy Sued Year! From a TV enthusiast: Happy Viewed Year! From a bartender: Happy Stewed Year!
Manly
I think women get more excited about New Year’s Eve than men. If you think about it, you can see why. What do you do on New Year’s Eve? You drink too much and make a lot of promises you don’t keep. You see, men do that all the time, it’s called dating.
New Year’s shots
When they were late to the party, they were beaten to the punch.
I’ve decided on my New Year’s Resolution. Beginning in March I’m going to stop procrastinating.
TV news reported that on New Year’s Eve 40,000,000 Americans went to New Year’s Eve parties. These are staggering figures.
This year my wife gave me a new piece of kitchen equipment. So I celebrated with my New Year’s Sieve. The rest of you will have to sift for yourselves.
Gene drinks a toast on holidays, “Here’s to our holidays, all 365 of them!”
If every year you make a resolution to change yourself, this year make a resolution to be yourself.
The satellite went into orbit on Jan. 1, causing a new year’s revolution.
When I thought about the evils of drinking in the New Year, I gave up thinking.
We’re so broke, my wife and I stayed home and toasted the New Year. She had rye and I had whole wheat.
A high resolution is a promise made on New Year’s Eve.
I’ve thought long and hard and have decided on my New Year’s resolution. It’s 1024x768 (This one’s for computer geeks.).
John heard that in 2023 there would be a new device that can turn thoughts into speech. He’s had that for years, it’s called alcohol.
The red wagon
The day after Christmas, the pastor of a church was looking over their Nativity scene when he noticed the baby Jesus was missing from among the figures. Some time later, he saw a little boy with a red wagon, and in the wagon was the figure of the baby Jesus.
He walked up to the boy and said, “Well, where did you get Him, my fine friend?”
The little boy replied, “I got him from the church.”
“And why did you take him?”
The boy said, “Well, about a week before Christmas, I prayed to the little Lord Jesus and I told him if he would bring me a red wagon for Christmas, I would give him a ride around the block in it.”
Pun Alley resolution
This column would not be complete without some New Year’s resolutions. I recommend that you resolve to have more fun and laughs in the coming years. I resolve to try to help this along with Pun Alley every week.
