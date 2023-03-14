Today is a day set aside to honor the Patron Saint of Ireland who brought Christianity to the Emerald Isles. Symbols and traditions surrounding St. Patrick’s Day include shamrocks, leprechauns, green beer, and corned beef and cabbage.
Here, Pun Alley is painted green and everyone becomes honorary Irish.
Pink giraffes
Poteen is an Irish illegal brew that can burn holes in steel plates. Flaherty, after a pint of it, saw so many animals in his room that he put a sign on his house, “Flaherty’s Zoo.” The local sergeant went to reason with him and was no sooner in than he was offered a glass of the poteen. When he staggered out thirty minutes later he raised his hand for silence. “It’s all right, men. The worst’s over. He sold me half the pink giraffes.”
Not handy
Murphy had taken up boxing and was hammered unconscious in the first bout. He left the ring in a desperate state. Next morning, he staggered into the doctor’s office and groaned, “My eyesight, Doc, I can’t even see me hands in front of me face.”
The doctor looked up impatiently and said, “Go home and take your boxing gloves off.”
Honesty counts
Casey was charged with murder and sent for trial. To everyone’s surprise he pleaded guilty. Nevertheless the jury found him not guilty. The judge said to the jury, “How on earth have you reached a verdict like that; the man pleaded guilty.”
The foreman of the jury said, “You don’t know him like we do your honor, he’s the biggest liar in the country.”
U.S. intelligence
A CIA agent was sent to Ireland to pick up some very sensitive information from an agent called Murphy. His instructions were to walk through town looking for Murphy and use a code phrase when he met him. The CIA man ran into a farmer. “Hello,” said the agent, “I’m looking for a man called Murphy.”
“Well you’re in luck,” said the farmer, “There’s a village over the hill where there’s a butcher called Murphy, a baker named Murphy, and three widows called Murphy. In fact, my name is Murphy.”
“Aha,” thought the agent, “here’s my man.” So he whispered the secret code “let’s go brandon.”
“Oh,” said the farmer, “you’re looking for Murphy the spy. He’s in the village over the other direction. The classified material you want is in his cowshed.”
Leprechaun tales
An Irish couple got married and slept back to back. She was Catholic and he was Protestant, and neither would turn.
Quinn got home late night, blind drunk. His wife hit the ceiling. Six feet lower and the bullet would’ve have gone clean through him.
Murphy said to the priest in confession, “I can’t help being an atheist; it’s the way God made me.”
Casey’s grandmother went on the pill last Tuesday; she is 84 and doesn’t want any more grandchildren.
Seamus is 89; someone told his wife he was out chasing women. She said, “Why should I worry, dogs chase cars, but they can’t drive.”
The pet name for her is Flour. She’s been through the mill.
The Judge said, “You were brought here by two police officers, drunk I suppose?” Murphy said, “Yes your honor, they were, both of them.”
“I had an accident opening a can of alphabet soup this morning,” said Murphy.
“Were you injured?” inquired Seamus.
“No, but it could have spelled disaster,” concluded Murphy.
Americans
I was on a train recently going to Killarney and got talking to a man called Hennessy when we were having a cup of tea in the dining car. This lady came in with a poodle and put the dog on the chair beside her.
Then an American came in. There were no open seats so he asked her to move the dog so he could sit down. The woman got angry and said, “No, the dog stays. I paid its fare and the dog is not moving from that seat.” Just then the man picked up the dog and threw it out the window.
Hennessy said to me. “I don’t understand you Americans at all. They eat their meat with the fork in the right hand. At a barbecue they eat outside and they go to the toilet inside. They drive on the wrong side of the road, and just now that man threw the wrong bitch out the window.”
