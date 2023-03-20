Next Tuesday is Barnum & Bailey Day. P.T. Barnum was the originator of the phrase: “There’s a sucker born every minute.” In the early 1900s, he offered $10,000 to any person who could thoroughly dupe, or sucker him.
One day he received a letter from a fellow in Maine who claimed to possess a cherry-colored cat. He asked Barnum if he were interested in this. Barnum contacted the man and said yes, if the cat were truly cherry-colored, he’d put it on display.
Later a crate marked “live animal” was delivered to him. When Barnum opened it, he found an ordinary-looking black housecat, along with a note that read, “Maine cherries are black. There’s a sucker born every minute.” Barnum paid the fellow $10,000.
Circus child
Jim and Janet from the circus went to an adoption agency. Officials there were concerned about how a child would be raised in a circus environment. After explaining how circus children are treated, educated, and raised, the agency was satisfied and asked, “What age of child are you looking for?”
“It doesn’t really matter,” they replied, “as long as he fits into the cannon.”
Cutting remark
A circus performer was pulled over by a police officer for speeding. As the officer was writing the ticket, he noticed several machetes in the car. “What are those for?” he asked suspiciously.
“I’m a juggler,” the man replied. “I use those in my act.”
“Well, show me,” the officer demanded. So he got out the machetes and started juggling them, putting on a dazzling show and amazing the officer.
When another car passed by the driver did a double take, and said, “Wow! I’ve got to give up drinking. Look at the test they’re giving now.”
A tall tale
The guy who was billed as the world’s tallest man in the circus lost his job. When he became concerned about his cholesterol, he gave up butter and started using Crisco. Unfortunately, he didn’t realize it was shortening.
Sideshow
My father worked in a circus as a stilt walker. I always looked up to him.
An accountant was hired by the circus, but they had to fire him because he juggled the books.
When the magician got mad, she pulled her hare out.
The tightrope walker had an awful accident. One night he was tight, but the rope wasn’t.
Yesterday, a clown opened the door for me. I thought it was a nice jester.
I wasn’t exactly the class clown; I was the class trapeze artist. I was always getting suspended.
You know the restaurant has a clown as a chef when the food tastes funny.
The knife swallower solved his cholesterol problem. He stopped swallowing butter knives.
The favorite ballad of circus clowns is, “I’ve thrown a custard in her face.”
Then there’s the story of the man on the trapeze who caught his wife in the act.
I was knocked over by a clown car. Luckily, 17 people got out to help.
The flea circus opened, but a dog came by, and stole the show.
A real blast
After years of being blasted into a net, the human cannonball went to the circus owner and told him he was going to retire. “But you can’t!” shouted the cigar-chomping boss. “Where am I going to find another man of your caliber?” As it turned out, the human cannonball that replaced him was hired and fired the same night.
Tricky duck
A circus owner walked into a bar. Everyone was crowded around a table watching a duck tap dancing on an upside down pot. The circus owner was so impressed that he bought the duck and the pot.
Three days later the circus owner stormed back to the bar in a rage.
“Your duck is a rip off! I put him on the pot before a whole audience and he didn’t dance a single step.”
“So?” asked the duck’s former owner, “did you remember to light the candle under the pot?”
Work circus
Fred’s young daughter was very excited about accompanying him to “Bring Your Children To Work Day.” However, on the way home she seemed somewhat down. “Didn’t you have a nice time?” he asked.
“It was OK, but I thought it would be more like a circus.”
“What do you mean?”
“Well, you said you work with a bunch of clowns, and I never got to see any of them.”
