In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated every third Sunday in July, this coming Sunday, to be National Ice Cream Day. His proclamation described ice cream as ‘‘a nutritious and wholesome food enjoyed by over 90 percent of the people in the United States.’’ So, buy some ice cream and enjoy it while reading some fun things in today’s Pun Alley.
Favorites
A man entered one of our Route 200 convenience stores and asked, “What kinds of ice cream do you have?”
“Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry,” the girl wheezed as she spoke, patted her chest and seemed unable to continue.
“You got laryngitis?” he asked sympathetically.
“Nope,” she whispered, “just vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.”
Defeated
Tom was very frustrated because the waitress couldn’t get any of his orders right. The vegetables she brought were the wrong ones. Instead of tea, she brought him coffee, and the steak wasn’t the way he ordered. For dessert, he had ordered ice cream with pie, but when she brought it without ice cream, he yelled at her, “Remember the a la mode!”
Truth from children
Girl: “Did you like that ice cream, Mrs Jones?”
Mrs Jones: “Yes, very much.”
Girl: “That’s funny. My mom said you didn’t have any taste.”
Single scoops
When ice cream was invented, the problem was licked.
Bill couldn’t live without sweets. It was a real problem when he joined the Marines. They wouldn’t serve him second helpings of ice cream because that would be re-treating.
Ice cream is exquisite; what a pity it isn’t illegal.
If you eat an entire gallon of ice cream, you may get Breyer’s remorse.
Mister Softee ice cream trucks are suing a competitor over stealing its jingle. So far, the police have been just treating it as another cold case.
The first ice cream cone was shown at a press party. Newsmen got a big scoop.
On a hot summer day, I noticed a cool spot on a used-car lot. There was a picnic table under an oak tree. A sign on the table read: “Shady deals made here.”
An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but I like ice cream better.
Don’t expect to eat ice cream when you’re flying because it’s not plane food.
Free enterprise
“Mummy, Mummy! Where are you?” cried a little boy at the mall food court.
“You poor little boy,” said an elderly lady. “Come with me and I’ll get you an ice cream, and then we’ll look for your mummy.”
“I know where your mummy is,” said a small girl.
“Shush!’” whispered the little boy. “I know where she is, too, but I’ve managed to get two free ice creams already, and I want another!”
No ice cream
Bert and Ernie were walking down Sesame Street and Bert asked Ernie, “Hey Ernie, you want to get some ice cream?”
Ernie answered, “Sure Bert.”
For the birds
Every hot summer day, Gary bought a vanilla cone in an ice cream store and left. Outside, he sat on a nearby bench and placed the cone on the other end of the bench. Soon, two robins landed and began pecking at the cone. A passerby, who glanced over his way noticed the curious sight and asked, “What’s happened to your cone?”
Gary replied in an absolutely serious tone, “I’m just trying as best I know how to chill two birds with one cone.”
Bear with me
One Sunday evening we were out for a drive, enjoying the sights of the horse farms, when I noticed that my 6-year-old granddaughter was starting to nod off. As I didn’t want her to go to sleep yet, I said that we should go find an ice cream shop. Making small talk to keep her awake, I suggested she ask Teddy, her bear, what flavor of ice cream he’d like. Without missing a beat, she replied, “He doesn’t want any, he’s stuffed.”
Tasty?
In the country near Plant City, a farmer was driving along the road with a load of fertilizer. A little boy, playing in front of his house, saw him and called, “What’ve you got in your truck?”
“Fertilizer,” the farmer replied.
“What are you going to do with it?” asked the little boy.
“Put it on strawberries,” answered the farmer.
“You ought to live here,” the little boy advised him. “We have ice cream with ours.”
