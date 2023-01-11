Dunnellon Middle School has warmly welcomed our students back to school! We hope everyone is well rested and refreshed for our second semester.
We returned on Jan. 5, well prepared to engage our students in learning.
On Friday, Jan. 6, report cards were sent home with our students. This report card details your child’s progress during the first semester.
Moving into the second semester, I would like to remind our students and parents the importance of attendance. Students need to attend school daily to succeed.
The good news is that being present in school leads to academic success. Achievement, especially in Math, is very dependent on attendance, and absences of even two weeks during one school year makes a huge difference.
Attendance also strongly affects standardized test scores, graduation, and dropout rates. Parents, continue to be there for your student, and support their academic careers. Our staff is here to partner in your efforts!
Family Math Night
You’re invited to attend a fun filled evening at DMS’ Family Math Night. Come learn about fun games that you can play with your child to help them better understand Math, as well as strategies that you can use to support what your child is learning in their Math classroom at DMS.
We hope to see you and your child at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Cafeteria.
School Advisory Council
The Student Advisory Council (SAC) is comprised of parents, community members, students, and teachers who discuss current educational issues as well as how we can improve the Dunnellon Middle School experience. Parents are encouraged to attend any or all of our meetings.
If you’re interested in joining the SAC as a voting member, please contact Mary Bennett at (352) 465-6720 to be added to the 2022-2023 SAC Roster. We meet in the Media Center.
Upcoming SAC meeting dates are 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, and Monday, Feb. 27.
Book Fair
The DMS Spring Book Fair will run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 10 in the Media Center and online through bookfairs.scholastic.com.
Athletics update
Boys and girls basketball tryouts were Jan. 5 through Jan. 9. Team members will be announced in the next few days.
No school
A reminder, the Marion County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Thanks!!!
The DMS Guidance Department would like to acknowledge and thank Mr. Tom Tarkenton of Happy Feet for donating several pairs of sneakers/tennis shoes to our children in need.
Mr. Tarkenton has personally taken time to deliver the shoes, frequently within an hour’s time.
In addition to the shoes, he has generously provided socks as well. We’re sincerely thankful to Mr. Tarkenton and Happy Feet for their generosity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.