Dunnellon Middle School had 54 students compete on Monday, Dec. 5, in the DMS Spelling Bee. All of our students did a great job at the bee.
Our winners are:
First place – Angel Espinoza-Fimbres, from Ms. Schirm’s ELA class
Second place – Nicholas Willis, from Ms. Viverito’s ELA class
Third place – Elena Barron, from Ms. Schirm’s Ela class
Our top two students will go on to represent our school at the Marion County Spelling Bee on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at Marion Technical Institute.
Report cards
First Semester Report Cards will be sent home on Jan. 6.
Parents, you are welcome to come in and sign up for the Parent Portal. This helps to keep you involved in your students’ grades and assignments.
Please see Mrs. Whitmore in the Front Office to assist you with this.
FFA
Dunnellon Middle FFA Horse Judging Evaluation Team placed seventh in the Preliminary Fall Event and qualified to attend the State Contest in February, which will be held at the Florida State Fair.
Liliana Guerra had the highest individual score out of 322 participants.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, many Dunnellon Middle FFA members competed in FFA Sub-District contests. This year they competed in parliamentary procedure, prepared public speaking, extemporaneous public speaking, and creed speaking.
Winter break
Today, Dunnellon Middle School students will depart campus and begin their Winter Break. Winter Break for the Marion County School District spans from Monday, Dec. 19, to Monday, Jan. 2.
Teachers will return Tuesday, Jan. 3, and students will return on Thursday, Jan. 5.
DMS hoops
Basketball intramurals will begin shortly after we return from Christmas Break. There is a $5 entrance fee, and a parent signed permission form is required for entry to the tryouts. Students may see our P.E. coaches for the permission forms.
Students must have after school transportation provided for them, and rides must be on time. Students will not be invited to be on the team if their ride home is not punctual.
Ken McAteer is principal of Dunnellon Middle School.
