Dunnellon Middle School has an incentive program designed to reward students for meeting and going above and beyond our schoolwide expectations. Students can earn DMS “Dollars.” These are printed in a business-card format and display our four core values: Respect + Own it + Active learner + Responsible = ROAR.
Teachers will be able to recognize students that have displayed a core value by giving them a DMS Dollar. Students will be able to use their “Dollars” to gain admission to special events as well as purchase prizes during events and Thursdays morning from our ROAR Cart.
Electronics reminder
There should be no cell phones and electronic devices during school hours and on the bus. Cell Phones and similar wireless devices may be in the possession of students on campus and on the school bus, but cannot be visible or activated during regular school hours or while on the school bus. This request is for your child’s safety and the safety of his/her property.
Currently, the use of a wireless communications device during school hours or while riding the bus includes the possibility of disciplinary actions by the school or by the Transportation Department. If a student is found using a cell phone on the Dunnellon Middle School campus, the phone will be confiscated and held in the Discipline Office for parent pickup.
Cameras, video cameras, and other similar electronic equipment are not allowed on the school campus or school bus, unless pre-approved by the school administration/designee.
Thank you for your assistance in keeping everyone safe.
Student Advisory Council
We would like to personally invite our parents to become a part of our School Advisory Council (SAC). We believe that parental involvement is one of the cornerstones to a successful school community and hope that you become involved at DMS.
During these meetings, we make parents aware of academic and extracurricular activities going on at DMS, as well as share school achievement data and have staff members and students present on relevant educational topics of interest to the parents and the community as a whole.
We also engage in an open dialogue with our stakeholders on any school-wide issue of concern that may arise.
SAC membership is a minimal commitment, as we meet monthly for an hour during the school year. We hope you can join us!
Attendance matters
As you are aware, regular school attendance is extremely important for students to be successful. We need your help. Keep us informed when your child is sick and unable to attend school.
A note from the parent/guardian is required to be provided to the school within three days of the absence. The note should be dated and reflect the student’s name, student ID Number, dates of absence, specific reason for the absence, and parent signature.
A student who has been absent five or more consecutive days due to illness must present a note from a licensed physician. Parents/guardians must provide a note for each absence, tardy, and early sign-out.
Upcoming volleyball matches
Nov. 15 – Home vs. Lake Weir, 5:15 p.m.
Nov. 16 – Away vs. Fort King, 5:15 p.m.
Nov. 17 – Home vs. Fort McCoy, 5 p.m.
