The Dunnellon Middle School Jean Richardson Memorial Golf Tournament has come and gone. Dunnellon Middle School would like to take this opportunity, to thank all of the sponsors that contributed to the success of this year’s tournament.
From the feedback I have received, it was an enjoyable time for all. We head into each year’s tournament with the anticipation of doing a little better than we did last year. Each year so far, we have been able to accomplish our goal. This year was no different.
This year’s winning team was Team Law #10 from Riverland Realty. Their picture and their team trophy will be placed in the Front Office at DMS until next year’s event. Second place was Golf Central’s Team Suarez #7. Third place was Team #8 Team Suarez Jr., also from Golf Central.
Congratulations everyone for contributing to the betterment of DMS.
Abraham Lincoln once said, “No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child.” We are making a difference in the lives of our students. We all helped children this weekend. Thank you so much to the sponsors for what they have done and for what I know you will continue to do.
I look forward to next year’s tournament. If anyone would like to be involved and really put this thing over the top, please contact me.
DMS netters open season
DMS volleyball opened its season this week on the road at Horizon Academy on Nov. 1 and at home versus Osceola Middle on Nov. 2. Next week’s games are home against Belleview Middle on Nov. 8 and away versus Howard Middle on Nov. 9. Specific times are listed on the DMS website calendar.
All game tickets must be purchased on the GoFan app for $3 per person: https://gofan.co/app/events/399222?schoolld =FL178
Yearbook Club
The next meeting of the Yearbook Club will be 3:50 to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Media Center.
DMS Tigers ROAR and every day they prove it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.