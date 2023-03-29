Dunnellon Middle School welcomes everyone back from spring break! We hope the time off has given everybody an opportunity to recharge.
The Rock Program
Dunnellon Middle School (DMS) recently opened our school’s Rock Room with the support of The Rock Program. The Rock Rooms are located within several middle and high schools in Marion and Lake County. The Rock provides essential needs for students in our local community, giving them hope for a future by providing them power in the present. The Rock rooms provide resources such as food, clothing, hygiene products, counseling and much more.
It’s called the Rock because it’s intended to be a foundation the kids can rely on. More information can be found at: therock program.org.
Eighth-grade Gradventure
Again, this year Dunnellon Middle School eighth-grade students will be able to attend Gradventure at Universal Studios. Gradventure allows students to enjoy Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, May 19, along with their peers from all over the state and nation. Students can enjoy over 30 rides, 10 shows, dance parties, live DJs, karaoke, and street entertainment.
Transportation on a deluxe motor coach, dinner, and a t-shirt are all part of the price of $205 per person. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, March 31. Tickets are non-refundable.
Students will depart DMS at 2:30 p.m. and return at 2 a.m.
The dress code will be announced by Universal Studios in the upcoming weeks.
Students must meet the academic, attendance, and behavior requirements to attend Gradventure. The Gradventure Agreement, which contains eligibility requirements, and tour flier, which contains the registration and payment link, are available at the Front Desk or in Ms. Erwin’s room, 2-007. The payment link is: https://tinyurl.com/2rv3tdj9. This is the only way to purchase a ticket. The Gradventure Agreement should be signed and returned to the Front Desk, before a ticket is purchased.
For more information, please reach out to Ms. Erwin.
Eighth-grade dance
Dunnellon Middle School will celebrate our traditional eighth-grade school dance from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Dunnellon High School.
Our theme for this year’s dance will be “Let’s Glow,” a symbol of the bright future that our students will bring to Dunnellon and its vicinity.
This event will be a wonderful opportunity for students to have fun and improve and practice their social skills in a different environment.
The cost per student is $10 and will include: a DJ with a light show, a free photo booth, appetizers, and beverages.
Please complete the Dunnellon Middle School Eighth-Grade Dance Agreement, make the payment at: https://tinyurl.com/373pfjtx, and get ready to GLOW!
Attendance matters!
As parents, we all want our children to be more successful than we are, and working toward gaining a high school diploma is a key to a better life.
To ensure that key is received, make certain your child comes to school every day.
While in middle school, your student is gaining the necessary skills and foundations for a high school education, and gaining that key that will give them a brighter future.
Stay informed
Want to connect with DMS on social media? Many teachers use social media to keep in touch with their students and the community. Make sure to select the official page so you’ll know the information is trustworthy.
Click on social media icons on the school district’s website, or contact the DMS office to ask for links.
For more information, call 352-465-6720.
DMS Tigers ROAR and every day – our students prove it.
