The yearbook presale is running now until March 31 through year bookordercenter.com. Use code 18621 for Dunnellon Middle School. The presale price is $35 throughout February and throughout March.
Parents, friends, and guardians may also place a congratulatory ad in the yearbook for their 8th-grader. Space is priced as follows: quarter-page ad is $25, half-page is $35, and full-page is $50. Forms for congratulatory ads were sent home Feb. 1, and are also available in the Media Center. Alternatively, interested persons may request a form via email at laura.wolfanger@marion.k12.fl.us. The deadline to place a congratulatory ad is March 31.
Book fair
The Scholastic Book Fair is currently running in the DMS Media Center through Feb. 10.
Purchases may be made in person or online at book fairs.scholastic.com.
Southeastern Youth Fair
The Southeastern Youth Fair will be Feb. 23 to March 4. This annual, two week-long event gives our students, interested in the many areas of agriculture, the opportunity to learn and develop such life-long skills as responsibility, marketing, communication, and record keeping.
The Youth Fair has been an institution in our community for over 80 years, and Dunnellon will have many of our students participating in several events, through our FFA Chapter and 4-H.
Stay informed
Want to connect with DMS on social media? Many teachers and schools use social media to keep in touch with their students and the community. Make sure to select our official DMS webpage, so you’ll know the information is trustworthy. Click on social media icons on the school district’s website, or contact the school office to ask for links. For more information call (352) 465-6720.
Effective expectations
As we get closer to our final FAST testing window and the end of the school year, it’s more important than ever to come to school every day, participate in class discussions, do classroom work and homework. Setting a high achievement bar for your middle school student will inspire him to leap high.
Follow these steps to put realistic expectations in place.
Decide what is within reach. Perhaps your child got a C in English last year. Rather than expecting him to earn an A, this year, tell him you expect him to bring up his grade.
Focus on what matters. Keep communication clear by saying exactly what you mean. If your middle grader wants to quit the debate team, you might say, “I expect you to stick to your commitments,” rather than, “You have to do debate.” That means he’ll need to finish the competition season, but he can switch activities next semester, if he still feels the same way.
Handle setbacks. Part of meeting expectations involves making adjustments. Let your student know not to be discouraged by one low grade or one challenging debate. Have her ask her teacher how a low score will affect his average, then make a plan to raise it, or how she could plan to spend extra time practicing for his next debate.
Basketball
Feb. 15 at Fort King Middle, 5:15 p.m.
Feb. 16 at Osceola Middle, 5:15 p.m.
