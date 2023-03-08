Dunnellon Middle School will hold a Parent Academic Night 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the auditorium for current sixth- and seventh-grade students. We’ll share information on the many pathways available to our students from middle school to high school to college and beyond.
Come receive scheduling information for your child for the 2023-2024 school year, as well as information about future pathways available to them. Representatives from DMS as well as Dunnellon and West Port High Schools will be on hand.
Preparing for academic home stretch
Marion County schools hold their spring break from Monday, March 13, through Friday, March 17. Students will resume their normal class schedules on Tuesday, March 21.
We will be hitting the home stretch for academic instruction when we return. Parents, continue to support your learner as they prepare by staying focused and practice their study skills by reading books, or reviewing math facts. A big reason students experience test anxiety is fear of the unknown. But if you emphasize how well your child knows the concepts to be covered on the test, they should feel better prepared.
Be the supportive voice, offering encouragement as they work on their homework and tests. Make yourself available to field questions. You can also instill confidence by giving them space and time to do their work, showing them that their study time is important and they have a say in it.
Once again, enjoy Spring Break and be safe!
‘Let’s glow’: Eighth-grade school dance
Dunnellon Middle School will celebrate our traditional eighth-grade school dance from 7-10 p.m. April 22, at Dunnellon High School. Our theme for this year’s dance will be “Let’s Glow,” a symbol of the bright future that our students will bring to Dunnellon and vicinity.
This event will be a wonderful opportunity for students to have fun and improve and practice their social skills in a different environment.
The cost per student is $10 and will include: a DJ with a light show, a free photo booth, appetizers, and beverages.
Please complete the Dunnellon Middle School 8th Grade Dance Agreement and make the payment at: https://marionschools.revtrak.net/r10/dms-8g-dance/, and get ready to glow!
Report cards
Students will be receiving their Third Quarter Report Cards Friday, March 24. Please take a moment to review this important information regarding your student’s academic success.
If you have questions or would like further information, please contact our guidance office to schedule an appointment for further discussion. Our Guidance Office number is 352-465-6724.
